The Ninth Doctor meets Alpha Centauri

Christopher Eccleston leads an all-star cast in three brand-new full-cast audio dramas due for release in August 2023.

Familiar names joining him for thrilling adventures in time and space are Jane Asher (as Bellatrix Vega), Kelly Adams (as Vyx Leeson), Jane Goddard (as Alpha Centauri) and Nicholas Briggs (as the Ice Warriors).



Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Travel in Hope is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download for just £29.99) or as a digital download only (for just £22.99), exclusively here.



The Doctor crosses paths with many travelers – some at the start of their journey, some well on their way.



From the remote nodes of a transmat network, to solving crimes at a spaceship service station, or helping a friend climb the political ladder – sometimes the journey is more interesting, and more dangerous, than the destination…



The three exciting adventures in this box set are:

Below There by Lauren Mooney and Stewart Pringle



Vyx works on a teleport relay station in the darkest depths of space – and she’s afraid. Strange voices crackle through comms channels, shapes gather outside the starless viewing ports, and visions of death and destruction plague her dreams.



Then she gets a call from the Doctor, who warns Vyx that her worst nightmares are about to become a reality.

The Butler Did It by James Moran



The Doctor lands at a spaceship repair port on a dusty planet to tune up the TARDIS engines. But someone has poisoned an old friend of his, and now everyone at the station is a suspect.



It’s time to round up the clues, get out the magnifying glass – or sonic screwdriver – and check the butler’s alibi…

Run by Robert Valentine



When heinous demagogue Bellatrix Vega threatens the stability of the Galactic Federation, the Doctor convinces newly elected representative Alpha Centauri to run against her for president.



As Vega’s team mount a campaign of dirty tricks, the Doctor and Alpha must thwart a murderous conspiracy or see the galaxy’s greatest democracy become a brutal dictatorship.

Eccleston, speaking at Awesome Con in Washington DC last week, said: “I can’t believe [that] some of the dramas I’ve recorded for audio have not been used visually in the television series. That’s the thing about Big Finish. Their writers are top-drawer.”



Producer David Richardson added: “This is a box set of contrasting tones – the dark terrors of Below There, the wit and imagination of The Butler Did It and the thrills and political intrigue of Run, as our three writers deliver very different scripts.



“We’re lucky to have such a wonderful cast in this set, giving performances that linger long in the memory long after the closing theme has rolled. When I first joined Big Finish, one of the first things Creative Director Nicholas Briggs said to me was that to some extent we make these productions for ourselves – to aim to make things that excite and entertain us, in the hope it does the same for the wider audience. And Travel in Hope ticked all my boxes.”

All of time and space …