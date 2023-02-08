Ninth Doctor Adventures: Shades of Fear ends Eccleston’s 2nd audio series with frightful foes

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The Ninth Doctor goes up against the Vashta Nerada in a brand-new box set of frightful Doctor Who full-cast audio adventures, released today by Big Finish Productions.

Starring Christopher Eccleston, Shades of Fear is the final box set of The Ninth Doctor Adventures series two and features the ravenous hunters, the Vashta Nerada (as first featured in the unforgettable 2008 TV episode, Silence in the Library).

Two other spine-chilling tales find possessive plants attacking 1920s aristocrats and a powerful source, known as the Virmeen, manipulating the colour red to cause havoc…  

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Shades of Fear

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Shades of Fear is now available to own for just £24.99 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £19.99 (download only), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

The legendary comedian and actor Frank Skinner guest stars (as Pete) alongside Susan Penhaligon (as Mrs Bevell), Harki Bhambra (as Doyle), Laura Rollins (as Cath), Adam Martyn (as Callen Lennox) and founding member the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre, Dave Hearn (as Toby Entwistle).

Alien threats come in many forms – and many different hues. A charity shop where customers vanish, a 1920s gentleman’s club besieged by giant plants, and a distant colony planet where death hides in darkness – wherever they manifest, the Doctor is on hand to fight every shade of fear…

The fearsome adventures are as follows: 
 
The Colour of Terror by Lizzie Hopley

Mrs Bevell wants to keep the star rating for her charity shop at any cost – but why does she stock so many items of one particular shade?  

When West Morebry residents start to notice disappearances, the Doctor assembles a motley band to do battle… with the colour red! 

Lizzie Hopley said: “I was so thrilled to be asked to write another story for Christopher Eccleston. I decided to put something that challenged me sci-fi wise – that wasn’t so much based on character and plot as it was a sci-fi concept. I decided to go into spectrums and do a lot of research on wavelength.”  

The Blooming Menace by James Kettle

Toby Entwhistle and his bachelor chums in the Fellows Club are falling victim to a plague – of marriage!

The chaps are all besotted by giant flowers – but Toby’s new valet seems to know what’s going on. The Doctor could be London’s only hope…

James Kettle said: “It’s still an amazing treat to have Christopher Eccleston performing my words. The fact that this is the third I’ve written for him doesn’t make me blasé at all.  

“I love that Doctor Who fuses together unlikely things to make stories and The Blooming Menace is a fusing of delightful drawing room comedies with catastrophic sci-fi.” 
 
Red Darkness by Roy Gill

The sunlight from Solis Kailya could revolutionise colony farming. While his mother researches its properties, Callen and his seeing (and talking!) dog Doyle meet a new arrival – and discover an impending threat…  

The Vashta Nerada are closing in, and they are not alone. 

Roy Gill said: “The Vashta Nerada are a really good example of one of Steven Moffat’s great skills as a Doctor Who writer which is to take an elemental, instinctual childhood fear and weaponise that as a monster. There’s something very overwhelming about the way they attack – the suddenness and voracity of it. When they come for you, that’s pretty much it. 
 
“When you’re using an established monster there’s a responsibility both to trying to do something a little bit different with it and not undermine the existing story.” 

All of time and space …

Doctor Who Big Finish Paternoster Gang More Doctor Who spinoff Paternoster Gang audio adventures afoot
Third Doctor’s 3rd season coming to Doctor Who Blu-ray collection
Doctor Who and the Ark Tom Baker audio drama reimagines classic Doctor Who’s Ark in Space from original TV script
Doctor Who David Tennant Fourteenth Doctor Specials Doctor Who Christmas trailer teases 2023 60th anniversary specials
Doctor Who: The Return of Jo Jones A Third Doctor Adventures reunion from Big Finish
Doctor Who: Conflicts of Interest Rogue One actor, Borg Queen bring ‘Star’ power in 2023 Peter Davison Doctor Who audio dramas
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
18 Feb
Cult Classics presents The Lost Boys
18 Feb 23
Scottsdale
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
19 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Springs Hosting