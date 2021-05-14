The Ninth Doctor Adventures Vol. 2: Respond to All Calls

You call, he’ll answer – Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor is helping those in need in the second volume of Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures.

Due for release in August 2021, Respond to All Calls takes the TARDIS’s phone panel message literally, as the Ninth Doctor answers cries for help from around the galaxies in a trio of full cast audio adventures.

Prepare to meet the Serapheem, a lighter-than-air alien species, the First and Second Incorporation, representatives of a business-obsessed race from the dawn of time, and an artificial intelligence called Fred. The stories included in the second volume are as follows:

Girl, Deconstructed by Lisa McMullin

Fright Motif by Tim Foley

Planet of the End by Timothy X Atack

Big Finish listeners can be among the first to hear a clip from episode one, Girl, Deconstructed, at the National Space Centre’s FREE online BritSciFi festival on Friday 14 May at 18:00 (UK time). The Ninth Doctor Adventures panel hosted by Nicholas Briggs will introduce Lisa McMullin (writer), Helen Goldwyn (director), Matt Fitton (script editor) and Howard Carter (musician) to discuss the production of the story.

All the information about BritSciFi, including an additional programme of events featuring other Big Finish favourites, is listed at the website here: https://spacecentre.co.uk/event/britscifi/

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Respond to All Calls is now available for pre-order exclusively at the Big Finish website, from just £19.99.

Of recording these three new stories, Christopher Eccleston said: “I loved it – I’m having a ball, and hopefully you’ll be able to tell on the recordings. It’s very important when you’re playing this character that you enjoy it, which I always have – there’s a kind of wild, unpredictable, improvisatory energy to the Doctor, and I’m really relishing it.”

Producer David Richardson added: “As we were recording this box set, Christopher Eccleston said to me, ‘This is top drawer writing’. What a compliment from such a brilliant actor – and words our writing team will no doubt treasure. They all brought their A-game, delivering gripping, character-based dramas with glorious fantasy twists, and – having heard the final edits – this box set is one of my favorites.”

In these episodes, Christopher Eccleston is joined by some brilliant British talent familiar to many from stage and screen. Forbes Masson (The High Life, Father Brown) stars in the box set opener as worried father Kurt alongside Mirren Mack (Sex Education, The Nest) as molecularly and emotionally unstable teenager Marnie.

The second episode features Damian Lynch (Girl/Haji, EastEnders: E20) as nervous pianist Artie Berger, Gemma Whelan (Upstart Crow, Inside No 9) as glamorous musician Zazie Vincent and Adrian Schiller (The Last Kingdom, Silk) as concierge Maurice Le Bon, whilst the third story stars Jan Francis (Just Good Friends, Secret Army) as the profit-obsessed alien life form known only as First Incorporation.

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now pre-order all four volumes of The Ninth Doctor Adventures, which are available in three formats – collector’s edition CD, digital download or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl – exclusively from the Big Finish website.