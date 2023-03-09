Ninth Doctor Adventures continue in May 2023 with Pioneers

25 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Christopher Eccleston (c) Big Finish
Christopher Eccleston (c) Big Finish
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Ninth Doctor Adventures: Shades of Fear ends Eccleston’s 2nd audio series with frightful foes

The Ninth Doctor will continue his TARDIS travels in a brand-new series of fantastic full-cast audio dramas at Big Finish Productions, with the first volume due for release in May 2023.
 
Christopher Eccleston famously starred in Doctor Who’s 2005 revival series – ushering in a new generation of fans. Ever since, many hoped he would one day return and then, in May 2021, the unimaginable happened with the launch of The Ninth Doctor Adventures
 
And after two fun-filled audio series, the acclaimed actor isn’t ready to hang up his leather jacket just yet… and will return in 12 more stories told across four box sets, beginning with Pioneers.

Eccleston said: “This series is brilliantly varied in tone and content. It feels just as fresh as when we started on the first audio series. We’re a well-oiled machine now.” 

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Pioneers is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download) or as a digital download only from www.bigfinish.com

The three adventures in Pioneers are: 

  • “The Green Gift” by Roy Gill 
  • “Northern Lights” by Robert Valentine 
  • “The Beautiful Game” by Katharine Armitage 

Producer David Richardson said: “Picture this: we’re on a short break in recording The Ninth Doctor Adventures. Chris pops over to the control desk and asks our engineer to put some Barry White songs on the speakers. Out blares the music, and Chris starts dancing around the room. Our director, Helen Goldwyn, then joins in, dancing away at the director’s station, while gradually everyone else gets with the rhythm and starts to sway. For a good five minutes, the Ninth Doctor studio is lost in music.

“I share this because it sums up for me what it’s like working on these productions – everyone is so relaxed, and there’s just an infectious sense of fun and energy. If we want to dance then we’re going to dance! I think it’s significant because all of that energy and joy ends up right there in the episodes. We’re just having the time of our lives.” 

All of time and space …

The Eighth of March: Strange Chemistry Doctor Who’s Missy meets young Amelia Pond
Doctor Who - Once and Future: Past Lives Past Lives: Tom Baker kicks off Once and Future Doctor Who 60th anniversary series
The Fourth Doctor Adventures: New Frontiers Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor meets Empress of Mars’ TV ice queen
Doctor Who: The Return of Jo Jones A Third Doctor Adventures reunion from Big Finish
Doctor Who – Special Releases: Excelis Collected Doctor Who ‘Excelis’ audio collection featuring Anthony Stewart Head re-released
The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles: All of Time and Space Big Finish releases more Eleventh Doctor audios without Matt Smith
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
18 Mar 23
Scottsdale
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
19 Mar 23
Gold Canyon