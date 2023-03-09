Ninth Doctor Adventures continue in May 2023 with Pioneers

The Ninth Doctor will continue his TARDIS travels in a brand-new series of fantastic full-cast audio dramas at Big Finish Productions, with the first volume due for release in May 2023.



Christopher Eccleston famously starred in Doctor Who’s 2005 revival series – ushering in a new generation of fans. Ever since, many hoped he would one day return and then, in May 2021, the unimaginable happened with the launch of The Ninth Doctor Adventures.



And after two fun-filled audio series, the acclaimed actor isn’t ready to hang up his leather jacket just yet… and will return in 12 more stories told across four box sets, beginning with Pioneers.



Eccleston said: “This series is brilliantly varied in tone and content. It feels just as fresh as when we started on the first audio series. We’re a well-oiled machine now.”



Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Pioneers is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download) or as a digital download only from www.bigfinish.com.



The three adventures in Pioneers are:

“The Green Gift” by Roy Gill

“Northern Lights” by Robert Valentine

“The Beautiful Game” by Katharine Armitage

Producer David Richardson said: “Picture this: we’re on a short break in recording The Ninth Doctor Adventures. Chris pops over to the control desk and asks our engineer to put some Barry White songs on the speakers. Out blares the music, and Chris starts dancing around the room. Our director, Helen Goldwyn, then joins in, dancing away at the director’s station, while gradually everyone else gets with the rhythm and starts to sway. For a good five minutes, the Ninth Doctor studio is lost in music.



“I share this because it sums up for me what it’s like working on these productions – everyone is so relaxed, and there’s just an infectious sense of fun and energy. If we want to dance then we’re going to dance! I think it’s significant because all of that energy and joy ends up right there in the episodes. We’re just having the time of our lives.”