This November, Christopher Eccleston is on the search for warriors in a brand new box set of Ninth Doctor Adventures from Big Finish Productions.

These full cast audio adventures find Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor facing aliens in a country estate, fighting alongside the “real” Lady Macbeth in the Scottish Highlands and coming face to face with an old enemy on an iconic movie set – an enemy who has great plans of its own…

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Lost Warriors is now available for pre-order exclusively at the Big Finish website (www.bigfinish.com), from just £19.99.







“The Hunting Season” by James Kettle: Duberry Hall is under siege, as aliens maraud through the estate. It’s a frightful business, and as Lord Hawthorn battles the Fleshkin, the Doctor finds new friends below stairs. Can he convince the household to unite to save itself?



“The Curse of Lady Macbeth” by Lizzie Hopley: The TARDIS is drawn to Scotland again – to the troubled Kingdom of Moray, and its Queen Gruach. Or, as the Doctor knows her better, Lady Macbeth. While some believe she is the cause of her people’s woes, she may yet become their savior.



“Monsters In Metropolis” by John Dorney: Berlin, 1927. The making of a science fiction legend. But death stalks the film set and history is not what the Doctor expects it to be. And this new ‘Machine Man’ is a more terrifying vision of humanity’s future than Fritz Lang had in mind…

Joining the previously announced Alex Jennings, Annette Badland, Don Gilét, Neve McIntosh and Nicholas Briggs are Maggie Service (Doctor Who, Good Omens), Allegra Marland (The Crown, Goodbye Christopher Robin), Tilly Steele (Doctor Who, Victoria), Anthony Howell (Foyle’s War, Space: 1999), David Rintoul (Callan, The Crown), Lucy Goldie (Missy, The Third Doctor Adventures), Nick Wilton (EastEnders, The Eighth Doctor Adventures), Helen Goldwyn (ATA Girl, The War Doctor Begins), Peter Bankolé (Peaky Blinders, Clique) and Raj Ghatak (The Box of Delights, Gho).

Script editor Matt Fitton said: “As the Ninth Doctor travels the universe of time and space, it’s inevitable that he’ll encounter those, like himself, who have seen war and faced conflict – but are now far from the battlefronts. This Doctor is rediscovering his love for adventure and in these stories meets some warriors who may not be what they seem.

“From the grounds of an English country house, to a Scottish castle, to a movie set – he’ll find monsters and heroes in unlikely places, and will finally face one of his oldest enemies.”

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now order all four volumes of The Ninth Doctor Adventures, which are available in three formats – collector’s edition CD, digital download or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl – exclusively from the Big Finish website at www.bigfinish.com.

Big Finish listeners can save by ordering a bundle of the entire series for just £88 (as a collector’s edition box set) or £78 (as a download).

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures triple LP vinyls are strictly limited to a pressing of 1,000 per volume, and can be ordered at £35.99 each, or £132 for the bundle of all four albums, again exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Note: the vinyl editions do not include any behind-the-scenes extras. However, listeners purchasing vinyl LP editions will receive a download of the story automatically and be given access to the CD edits as a bonus download. Episodes will be edited specifically for the vinyl format, presented as 2 episodes, one on each side, each with opening and closing music. In addition, all pre-orders of the vinyls will also receive the behind the extras as a bonus download.