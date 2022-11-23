Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor meets Sea Devils in Hidden Depths audio set

Christopher Eccleston returns as the Ninth Doctor to face the Sea Devils in a brand-new box set of audio adventures, released today from Big Finish Productions.

Following their recent return in TV Doctor Who’s “Legend of the Sea Devils,” the aquatic monsters are back once again in the box set’s opening audio adventure. But this time they’re in space!

Also featuring in the cast is Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child star Jamie Parker, BAFTA-nominee Diana Quick, and Coronation Street actor Sasha Behar.

The Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) also meets the first woman awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and faces a furniture store with a difference with Liv Chenka (Nicola Walker) and Tania Bell (Rebecca Root).

The star-packed guest cast list includes Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker (Becoming Elizabeth, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Sasha Behar (Coronation Street, Foundation), Diana Quick (Doctor Who: Scream of the Shalka, Brideshead Revisited), Nicholas Briggs (Doctor Who) and Yasmin Mwanza (Spider-Man: Far from Home).

Sometimes things lurk below the surface which only the Doctor can see…



From a moon with poison seas, to a 19th century health spa, even somewhere as everyday as a furniture store on a Sunday afternoon – there are always hidden depths and unseen dangers to uncover!

The three explosive adventures in this box set are:

“The Seas of Titan” by Lizbeth Myles — Out on Saturn’s moon, Titan, an outpost all-but-forgotten by Earth struggles on against the odds. As the Doctor joins explorers deep in the methane seas, they discover a hidden civilization. But will the Sea Devils prove to be the colony’s salvation or its final destruction?



“Lay Down Your Arms” by Lisa McMullin — 1864. Instead of relaxing at the Bad Homburg Spa, its visitors are fighting. And Bertha Kinzky, housekeeper to Alfred Nobel, is appalled. Perhaps the mysterious Herr Schmidt can help? Soon, Bertha is contending with aliens, as well as her mother’s matchmaking, as she and the Doctor try to keep the peace.



“Flatpack” by John Dorney — Liv Chenka and Tania Bell are spending Sunday afternoon on that most traditional of couple activities. Furniture-shopping! But just how long has London’s newest Flatpack store been open? Who is its mysterious manager? And is it even Sunday? Liv is about to run into a very old friend…

Producer David Richardson said: “Sea Devils in space! We know from the Eleventh Doctor’s era that the Silurians were a space faring species and now we find a colony of Sea Devils off-world, in the seas of Titan’s largest moon. What a glorious concept. And the Doctor is about to discover that human-Sea Devil relations are no less fractious away from Terra Firma…”

Christopher Eccleston said: “The Seas of Titan was quite surreal to record, even by the standards of Doctor Who. It was a fun atmosphere and I find that laughter between takes drives the work. There’s an injection of adrenaline that you can take into it with a sense of play and fun.



“Lay Down Your Arms is a real ensemble piece, with very cleverly crafted comedic exchanges. It’s very high on the humour with quite a dark heart. I love what Lisa McMullin’s done.



“Flatpack is brilliantly written with the complexity of the science and the cleverness of the idea. It had the Doctor befuddled – which was useful because I was befuddled playing him. It was nice doing something different, though. I really enjoyed it.”