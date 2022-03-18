Ninth Doctor gets Back to Earth in May 2022 audio dramas

Jayson Peters
Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston)
The down-to-earth Ninth Doctor returns for a brand-new box set of full-cast audio dramas, due for release in May 2022 from Big Finish Productions.

Time and again, the Doctor finds himself returning to his favorite planet. Dropping in on history or the present-day, whether it’s kings, commuters or ordinary people, he’s never met anyone who wasn’t important…

Christopher Eccleston reprises the role of the Ninth incarnation of the Doctor, first seen on BBC television in 2005, to embark on three Earth-based adventures. He encounters a fairytale-esque villain, travels to Moscow in 1605 and, in the closing story, crashes a family’s New Year’s gathering. 
 
Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Hayley Tamaddon makes her Big Finish debut in Auld Lang Syne, guest-starring as Yorkshire lass, Auntie Sue, alongside Wendy Craig CBE (Not in Front of the Children, The Worst Witch) as Great Aunt Bette. 
 
Doctor Who — The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Back to Earth is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set plus download or on download only from www.bigfinish.com
 
The three stories included in this box set are:

  • Station to Station by Robert Valentine 
  • The False Dimitry by Sarah Grochala 
  • Auld Lang Syne by Tim Foley 

Actress Hayley Tamaddon said: “I thought the script was absolutely brilliant and I loved every second of playing Auntie Sue — she was right up my street. She’s a giddy, loveable, warm Northern lady who’s got bags of energy. I think she’s just me in about ten years.  
 
“She really loves her family but she’s not afraid to say that she thinks the Doctor’s a bit dishy. Personally, I think Auntie Sue would completely run off with the Doctor around the cosmos. 
 
“I was obsessed with Doctor Who as a child, I absolutely loved it. So, I’ve had a ball with Christopher Eccleston. It feels like we’ve bonded as people and as characters in a very short space of time.” 
 
Director Helen Goldwyn said: “Tim Foley’s Auld Lang Syne is a wonderful and really special script. I knew for Auntie Sue I wanted to cast someone who was grounded but also had that blousy hectic energy about them. Every line that Hayley Tamaddon said was so perfectly pitched.”

All of time and space …

