New companion for Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor audio series

Today’s Virtual Big Finish Day unveiled a new TARDIS team for Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor.

Eleanor Crooks was introduced as the Doctor Who audio adventures’ new companion, Naomi Cross.

Set to join full time during the Fourth Doctor’s 13th series of full-cast audio dramas, Naomi is described an impetuous UNIT secretary eager to earn her stripes” top of the class, trained in karate and very bored of pen-pushing in a London office. But when she takes an assignment to “babysit” Surgeon-Lieutenant Harry Sullivan on an investigative trip to Calcutta, the confident but inexperienced Naomi soon encounters the thrills and spills she’s been seeking… courtesy of a strange man who wears a long scarf and carries a sonic screwdriver.

Series 13’s opening story will also mark a return for a classic Doctor Who monster. “Storm of the Sea Devils” by David K. Barnes revives the amphibious warrior reptiles, first seen on television in 1972, for another deadly conflict with humanity.

“Naomi Cross has a really interesting route to the TARDIS, via the very old-fashioned Harry Sullivan,” said Big Finish’s creative director, Nicholas Briggs. Almost all her reactions to space-time adventures are the complete opposite of what we’ve come to expect from a Doctor Who companion. And Ellie breathes fantastically energetic life into the role.”

Actor Eleanor Crooks added: “Naomi is very much like me. She’s very feisty and says what she wants to say. And her weakness, if you will, is that she’s quite headstrong. So it’s good that she has Harry there to balance her out a little bit.”

“Naomi is a force of nature who hurls herself into the Doctor’s life,” said senior producer David Richardson. “She’s a member of UNIT who has always been on the outskirts of the Doctor’s adventures – but at last she has the chance to throw herself into the centre of them! And she will learn that life is never simple with the Doctor…

“Naomi has a huge character arc that will play out in the coming years at Big Finish, and you may meet her in unexpected places. Eventually the jigsaw of her life will come together…”

Doctor Who fans can catch their first glimpse of Eleanor Crooks, discussing her impending role as the Fourth Doctor’s new friend, by joining Virtual Big Finish Day, on the Big Finish YouTube channel, kicking off at 4 p.m. UK time Saturday.

Each of the three volumes in Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures – Series 13 will be released as a three-disc collector’s edition box set or download containing brand-new full cast audio adventures for the Doctor, Harry and Naomi.