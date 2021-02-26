New audio adventures explore Blake’s 7 beginnings beyond the Liberator

Big Finish Productions is delving deeper into The Worlds of Blake’s 7, as Avalon takes center stage in two brand new volumes of full cast audio drama. The first volume is set for release in May 2021 and the second volume in June 2021. Each box set comprises three new stories, featuring characters and voices that will be familiar to fans of Blake’s 7 old and new.

These adventures see Olivia Poulet return as the rebel leader who first appeared in the TV episode Project Avalon, played by Julia Vidler. Poulet took on the role of Avalon in the 40th anniversary audio special Blake’s 7: The Way Ahead in 2018. She may be best known to Big Finish listeners as the voice of Emma Peel in The Avengers.

The third century of the second calendar. Roj Blake is about to discover a powerful spaceship and spearhead a rebellion against the despotic Federation. But he can’t be everywhere at once…



Throughout the galaxy, brave people fight for freedom, without the benefit of miraculous alien technology. Avalon has only her wits and her contacts to rely on – but her name will become legend, all the same.

The Worlds of Blake’s 7 – Avalon 1 and Avalon 2 are now available to pre-order individually as a collector’s edition CD or digital download from www.bigfinish.com.

Despite the recent death of the iconic Avon actor Paul Darrow, Blake’s 7 continues to be one of Big Finish’s most popular ranges, with fans of the original late 1970s BBC television series enjoying many of the TV actors returning to their roles.

“With Avalon, we go right back to the beginning of Blake’s 7 to discover what else was taking place at the same time as Roj Blake was being framed for a crime he didn’t commit and exiled to penal colony Cygnus Alpha,” said producer John Ainsworth. “Resistance leader Avalon is brought to Earth by Jenna Stannis to rekindle the fight against the Federation. The ruthless Captain Travis is despatched to quash any insurrection, but finds that his actions in the past will come back to haunt him.

“It’s been a great pleasure to explore the Blake’s 7 universe beyond the Liberator and once again work with Olivia Poulet, who returns to the role of Avalon. Terry Nation created a dark, dystopian future which presents lots of opportunities to tell new stories from different points of view.”

The Worlds of Blake’s 7 – Avalon 1 is due for release in May 2021 and is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD or digital download, exclusively from the Big Finish website.The Worlds of Blake’s 7 – Avalon 2 is due for release in June 2021 and is currently available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set and as a digital download.