If you are a fan of Dungeons & Dragons, especially the old-school, black-and-white style of the earlier TSR rulebooks, you’ll love this animated music video from Mixel Pixel and Dan Meth, simply titled “Monster Manual.”
Source: Mixel Pixel, via Jeff’s Gameblog
More Dungeons & Dragons:
- Nerdvana Rewind: Monster Manual set to music
- Dungeon Mayhem ‘Monster Madness’ pushed from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28
- Spider-Man: Homecoming scribes, directors of Game Night, now writing D&D movie
- Mystery D&D game book revealed as Critical Role campaign world tie-in: Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount
- Papercraft calendar: Roll up 1d12 months of 2020
- Roll into Forgotten Realms’ City of Splendors and Sword Coast with Laeral Silverhand’s Explorer’s Kit
- $300 aluminum sapphire dice mark D&D’s 45th anniversary, 5th Edition’s 5th year
- Classic Fiend Folio D&D monsters get Extra Life
- Dungeons & Dragons vs. Rick and Morty’s strange formula for success
- Roleplay a print journalist! Or craft magical items as an artificer with ‘Eberron: Rising From the Last War’ D&D supplement
- D&D review: Descent Into Avernus
- The Most Dangerous Game leaps from high school anthologies to D&D table
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:
Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.