Monster Manual set to music

If you are a fan of Dungeons & Dragons, especially the old-school, black-and-white style of the earlier TSR rulebooks, you’ll love this animated music video from Mixel Pixel and Dan Meth, simply titled “Monster Manual.”

Source: Mixel Pixel, via Jeff’s Gameblog

