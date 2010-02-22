Mixel Pixel - Monster Manual Music Video

Monster Manual set to music

Gaming Music RPG Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Jayson Peters565Leave a Comment on Monster Manual set to music

If you are a fan of Dungeons & Dragons, especially the old-school, black-and-white style of the earlier TSR rulebooks, you’ll love this animated music video from Mixel Pixel and Dan Meth, simply titled “Monster Manual.”

Source: Mixel Pixel, via Jeff’s Gameblog

More Dungeons & Dragons:

How to get started with Dungeons & Dragons
It’s never been easier (or cheaper) to get into D&D

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.