More Derek Jacobi War Master audios from Big Finish

48 seconds ago
Jayson Peters
THE WAR MASTER: ANTI-GENESIS
Sir Derek Jacobi stars as the Time War incarnation of the Master in three more box sets of explosive full-cast audio adventures — concluding an epic story arc from Big Finish Productions.  

A decade after Professor Yana featured in TV Doctor Who’s “Utopia” (2007), producer Scott Handcock launched the audio range exploring the Master’s Time War exploits. But it’s about to reach the end of a chapter… and embark on a new beginning. 

Before Robert Valentine takes the reins, the War Master faces Solitary Confinement in June 2023, Rogue Encounters in December 2023 and finally, Future Phantoms, in December 2024. 

Each release is now available to pre-order for just £24.99 (collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set + download) or £19.99 (download only) per title, exclusively from www.bigfinish.com. Alternatively, Big Finish listeners can pre-order all three box sets in a bundle from just £58. 
 
Scott Handcock, Script Editor, Producer and Director, said: “I’ve absolutely loved bringing the War Master back to life at Big Finish. Not only do I love the character, but the opportunity to work with Derek Jacobi has been a highlight of my career. We’ve thrown him into so many strange and varied situations… and we’ve a great many more to come!  
 
“Not only have I recorded three more box sets with Derek, showcasing even more sides to his brilliant Master, but the fantastic Rob Valentine will be stepping in to continue his adventures beyond that. Long live the Master!” 

