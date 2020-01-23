Monthly Torchwood audio series begins in April 2020

The future of Torchwood is so bright, they’ve gotta wear shades!

Cardiff’s clandestine team of elite operatives will return in a new monthly series of Big Finish Productions full-cast audio dramas beginning in April 2020.

The continuing series, originally created for television by Russell T Davies, has been produced on audio by Big Finish Productions, in association with BBC Studios, since 2015. Led by the irrepressible Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), former Time Agent and companion to the Doctor, these all-new adventures find members of the Torchwood team caught up in a series of perilous events.

Next month’s release, “Dissected,” features Gwen Cooper (Eve Myles) and Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) co-starring in their first Torchwood story together since 2008.

Then, after a brief respite from alien incursions in March, the team will reassemble for more adventures in a full set of 12 regular monthly releases. The first four titles and writers have now been released:

April – “Tropical Beach Sounds and Other Seascapes Vol 4” by Tim Foley

May – “Iceberg” by Grace Knight

June – “Dinner and a Show” by Gareth David-Lloyd

July – “Save Our Souls” by Scott Handcock

Already confirmed to return are Owen Harper (Burn Gorman), Toshiko Sato (Naoko Mori), Ianto Jones (Gareth David-Lloyd) and Queen Victoria herself (played by Rowena Cooper). And Big Finish promises plenty more surprises along the way.

Producer of Big Finish’s Torchwood range, James Goss, said: “If you’ve never listened to a Torchwood audio adventure before, now’s a great time. The next set of stories are unpredictable, messy, sometimes funny, and sometimes horrible. In these four announced titles alone, an alien opera arrives in Cardiff, Queen Victoria battles ghosts from the future, a Mars Base turns up just off the A474, and a malevolent entity takes over the voice of… well, you’ll just have to wait and see…”

