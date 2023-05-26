UNIT: Nemesis – Masters of Time due in July… cover art and details revealed by Big Finish!

It’s been almost two years since the series began but the cataclysmic conclusion to the UNIT – Nemesis saga is now only months away.



This final full-cast audio drama box set, Masters of Time, stars Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart, Ingrid Oliver as Petronella Osgood and promises – or should that be threatens? – the return of Michelle Gomez as Missy.

As if the alien Vulpreen weren’t enough, what remains of UNIT faces another formidable adversary. The mercurial Time Lord Missy is on the side of the Vulpreen, helping and encouraging them in their ambition to become the rulers not just of Earth, but of all Space and Time.

UNIT – Nemesis: Masters of Time is now available to pre-order for just £24.99 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £19.99 (download only) exclusively here. A bundle purchase, containing all four volumes in the UNIT – Nemesis series, can be pre-ordered for just £88 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £79 (download only).

The four final adventures in this box set are as follows:

“One Way or Another” by John Dorney

Kate leads an attack on a Vulpreen prison camp, unaware that UNIT friends are being held there. As paths converge, Kate and Osgood have different perspectives on the attack, and specific dangers to overcome.

“Traitors’ Gate” by Sarah Grochala

Osgood is a prisoner in the Tower of London, which is now a Vulpreen base. To rescue her friend, Kate must devise a plan to raid her former headquarters. Inside the Tower, the Vulpreen are determined to access the Black Archive and the hugely dangerous alien technology it contains. How long can Osgood keep them out?

“The Destiny Labyrinth” by Alison Winter

The UNIT team find themselves traveling through various epochs in Earth’s history. The only guide they have is working for the enemy, and the Vulpreen are hot on their heels. Help comes from a new friend, a young healer who already has a curious relationship with time.

“True Nemesis” by Andrew Smith

Under Missy’s guiding hand, the Vulpreen are ready to strike out, to establish themselves as the new Masters of Time. UNIT’s confrontation with Missy in the depths of Portugal’s Douro Valley will decide the fate of not just the Earth but the whole Universe.

Producer Heather Challands said: “We’ve got a race against time from John Dorney, a covert mission in a familiar place from Sarah Grochala, a high-stakes time-travelling feast from Alison Winter, before UNIT and their nemesis come face to face in Andrew’s finale.

“After putting the Earth in danger so many times during this journey, it was rather wonderful to finally figure out how Kate, Osgood and UNIT were going to try and save it! I’m so proud of the cast, the crew, and the amount of Christmas chocolates we got through during our recording.”

The guest cast includes Christopher Naylor (as Harry Sullivan), Eleanor Crooks (as Naomi Cross), Alisdair Simpson (as Varliss, the Vulpreen leader), James Joyce (as Josh Carter), and Chris Lew Kum Hoi (as LT. Jimmy Tan).

