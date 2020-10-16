Michelle Ryan reprising one-off TV Doctor Who role for second audio spinoff series

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
First seen on screen in 2009’s Doctor Who story, “Planet of the Dead,” aristocratic adventurer Lady Christina de Souza is coming back for a new, full-cast audio drama series due for release in July 2021.  

Michelle Ryan

Starring Michelle Ryan (EastEnders, Doctor Who, Bionic Woman), Lady Christina series 2 comprises three new thrill-seeking stories, as the jetsetting action heroine travels to a land down under, discovers historical treasures and grapples with difficult family decisions.  

Actor Michelle Ryan said: “Lady Christina is someone who’s very capable and independent. Like a cat, she does have nine lives, I really think. People seem to really respond to her.

“It’s so great to put her boots back on, and get back in the studio and have a little play. Everyone’s bringing their A-game. The writing’s really good. I’ve really had a brilliant time.” 

Lady Christina 2 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set or download, from just £16.99, exclusively at www.bigfinish.com.   

Jetsetter, adventurer, and owner of a very unusual London bus, Lady Christina de Souza is travelling the globe and catching up with the rellies. 

First, a treasure hunt with her reprobate father in the Indian Ocean. Then, a flying visit to the Australian outback in search of a lost Great Aunt… 

But Sam Bishop and Jacqui McGee of UNIT are on her trail. As one reunion takes a dangerous turn, Christina has a hard decision to make – for the good of the family!

The three new tales in this series include: 

  • The Wreck by James Goss 
  • Walkabout by Sarah Grochala 
  • Long Shot by John Dorney 

Director Helen Goldwyn said: “These scripts and these characters are fantastic; really capturing the spirit of the first series but also adding new twists and dimensions. These new stories also do real justice to the multi-layered character of Lady Christina. There’s so much comedy but then there’s also lots of dark, gruesome moments!” 

The series also features guest appearances from Warren Brown (Luther, Good Cop), Tracy Wiles (Intrigo: Samaria) and William Gaminara (Silent Witness). 

Lady Christina 2 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set or download from the Big Finish website.

All of time and space …

