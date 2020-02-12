Sir Michael Palin (Big Finish Productions)

Torchwood: Tropical Beach Sounds and Other Relaxing Seascapes #4 is now available for pre-order as a collector’s edition CD or download — and now for something completely different …

April’s audio adventure with the Torchwood team takes the form of a spoken word relaxation tape. But the last thing it will do is provide release from stress or anxiety. In a drastic departure from Big Finish’s regular Torchwood adventures (a spinoff of Doctor Who) the legendary comedian, actor, broadcaster and travel documentary host Sir Michael Palin will provide sole narration as “The Voice” of the tape:

You are listening to a self-help tape. You are hearing a soothing voice. You have always wanted to do something with your life, haven’t you? Oh, how you’ve ached to be a better person.

Well now. This is your chance. Go on. Sit back. Close your eyes. Relax. You’re going to learn all about Captain Jack Harkness. You’re going to learn all about Torchwood.

You’re going to change the world. 

  • Torchwood: Tropical Beach Sounds and Other Relaxing Seascapes #4

Producer James Goss said: “Our director, Scott Handcock, had the idea of telling a story entirely through a haunted self-help tape, and we immediately suggested it to Tim Foley, the master of the unusual dramatic style (if you’ve not heard his podcast, The North West Footwear Database, you’re in for a treat). We were only too delighted when Scott secured the services of a national treasure to play the self-help tape. This really is a release to listen to in a darkened room.”

Palin added: “I don’t normally get offered something like this. I’m used to doing The Clangers. It definitely attracted me because there’s an awful lot to it. It’s such a complex piece — from larky-jokey to very, very violent. It’s quite an adventure for me.  

“I didn’t do it because it was Torchwood. I haven’t seen a lot of it. But I did a bit of research – I don’t watch much television. Mainly Match Of The Day. I did it because it was a rather fascinating piece of writing.” 

Across the range, John Barrowman, Eve Myles, Kai Owen, Burn Gorman, Naoko Mori, Gareth David-Lloyd, Kai Owen and Tom Price have all reprised the characters they played on TV in four years of the hit Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, screened around the world.

Big Finish says the huge and long-running public interest in new Torchwood adventures resulted in a server melt-down when its return on audio was announced by star John Barrowman on his Sunday night radio slot. The actor recently returned to the role on screen in the latest season of Doctor Who.

