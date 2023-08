Dive into the new Star Wars master-apprentice legacy with the cast and filmmakers of Ahsoka ...

Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres Aug. 25 on Disney+, but the streamer plans to air a documentary about the series on Friday, Sept. 15. Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka is described thusly: “Dive into the new Star Wars master-apprentice legacy with the cast and filmmakers of Ahsoka.”



That master-apprentice relationship has the been the subject of much of the promotion for the series:

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …