Legend tells of the Lone Centurion — a mysterious figure dressed as a Roman soldier who stood guard over the Pandorica, warning off those who would attempt to open it; a constant warrior whose story appeared in the folk history of a dozen civilizations.



Only… he seems to have misplaced it.

Companion of the Eleventh Doctor, husband of Amy Pond, and guardian of the Pandorica for nearly two thousand years, Arthur Darvill returns as Rory in his own full-cast audio series from Big Finish Productions.

“The Lone Centurion” volumes one and two are now available to pre-order as collector’s edition, three-disc box sets or downloads from www.bigfinish.com.

Darvill, also known as Time Master Rip Hunter in TV’s Legends of Tomorrow, reprises the Doctor Who character he first played on television in the 2010 “The Eleventh Hour” in a new series of adventures taking Rory all over the world.

“It seemed like an offer I couldn’t refuse,” the actor said. “As soon as I read the scripts, I was like, ‘Oh well, they totally get it, they’ve really nailed his voice’.

“It’s been a lovely way to revisit it in a very different way to what it was, but to do something more with this character. It’s funny but also quite epic, which is so lovely with what you can do on audio: to have these huge stories which in another medium would break the budget!”

“I’ve worked with Arthur on a few Big Finish projects before now, so I know first-hand how much he loves the audio medium,” said producer Scott Handcock. “It’s one of the reasons we ended up doing Frankenstein together, where he gives an electric performance as Victor! It’s lovely when an actor wants to do more, but I knew he was nervous about revisiting Rory and upsetting established story arcs, which is how ‘The Lone Centurion’ came about.

“Set during the centuries he waits for the Pandorica to reopen, these stories allow us to explore new sides to the character while remaining true to his on-screen journey. As soon I started suggesting it to Arthur, I knew we were onto a winner…”

“The Lone Centurion” volume one contains three stories: