Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Rory the Roman returns in Arthur Darvill’s ‘Lone Centurion’ Doctor Who audio spinoff

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
The Lone Centurion
Shop Star Trek at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Star Wars at Calendars.com Now!
Find Games on Calendars.com
Shop Doctor Who at Calendars.com Now!
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Legend tells of the Lone Centurion — a mysterious figure dressed as a Roman soldier who stood guard over the Pandorica, warning off those who would attempt to open it; a constant warrior whose story appeared in the folk history of a dozen civilizations.

Only… he seems to have misplaced it.  

Companion of the Eleventh Doctor, husband of Amy Pond, and guardian of the Pandorica for nearly two thousand years, Arthur Darvill returns as Rory in his own full-cast audio series from Big Finish Productions.

“The Lone Centurion” volumes one and two are now available to pre-order as collector’s edition, three-disc box sets or downloads from www.bigfinish.com.  

Darvill, also known as Time Master Rip Hunter in TV’s Legends of Tomorrow, reprises the Doctor Who character he first played on television in the 2010 “The Eleventh Hour” in a new series of adventures taking Rory all over the world.

“It seemed like an offer I couldn’t refuse,” the actor said. “As soon as I read the scripts, I was like, ‘Oh well, they totally get it, they’ve really nailed his voice’.

“It’s been a lovely way to revisit it in a very different way to what it was, but to do something more with this character. It’s funny but also quite epic, which is so lovely with what you can do on audio: to have these huge stories which in another medium would break the budget!”

“I’ve worked with Arthur on a few Big Finish projects before now, so I know first-hand how much he loves the audio medium,” said producer Scott Handcock. “It’s one of the reasons we ended up doing Frankenstein together, where he gives an electric performance as Victor! It’s lovely when an actor wants to do more, but I knew he was nervous about revisiting Rory and upsetting established story arcs, which is how ‘The Lone Centurion’ came about.  

“Set during the centuries he waits for the Pandorica to reopen, these stories allow us to explore new sides to the character while remaining true to his on-screen journey. As soon I started suggesting it to Arthur, I knew we were onto a winner…” 

“The Lone Centurion” volume one contains three stories:

  • Gladiator by David Llewellyn — “Travelling to Rome in search of the Pandorica, Rory finds himself forced to perform as a gladiator in the Colosseum… where he attracts the attention of the Imperial household.”
  • The Unwilling Assassin by Sarah Ward 
  • I, Rorius by Jacqueline Rayner 

All of time and space …

Felicette Space Cat monument Big Finish restructuring Doctor Who audio adventures for 2022
Doctor Who: Out of Time Tom Baker and David Tennant team up against the Daleks for Doctor Who: Out of Time
Peter Davison's home TARDIS studio Doctor Who star records from home TARDIS studio
Eric Roberts and Chase Masterson (Big Finish Productions) Eric Roberts gets his own audio series as Doctor Who’s villainous Master
Lovecraft Invasion Doctor Who audio drama confronts real demons of H.P. Lovecraft and his legacy
Doctor Who Tom Baker, co-stars recording ‘lost’ Doctor Who story The Doomsday Contract
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Here and there ...

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
Shop Doctor Who at Calendars.com Now!
Springs Hosting
Shop Star Wars at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Geek Calendars Now!
free website checkup