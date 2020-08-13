Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television Top story Xbox 360

Disney+ rebuilds infamous Star Wars Holiday Special as a LEGO follow-up to the sequel trilogy

12 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
DriveThruRPG.com
Springs Hosting
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Mythic Odysseys of Theros
Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis eBooks - Available Now @ DriveThruFiction.com
Samurai Comics
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
  • The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
  • The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Disney+ is reviving the Star Wars Holiday Special this Life Day season — but it won’t look quite like the infamous 1978 variety show that was so weird it hasn’t been again since except in bootleg form …

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere Nov. 17 on Disney’s subscriber-only streaming service. Reuniting Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous Life Day feast on the Wookiee homeworld Kashyyyk, the new special “will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO — playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars cobranded content can.”

Directly following the events of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

As is tradition by now, a LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is planned for release Sept. 1, but this year it has been designed in concert with the development of the Disney+ production and features holiday themed characters from the TV special. DK will also release the LEGO Star Wars Holiday sticker book. There’s also a LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game still on the way this year.

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm, is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone are executive producers.

Voice casting hasn’t been announced — but you can bet it’ll be star-studded …

2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Bobby Moynihan, Debra Wilson cast in ‘Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge’ VR
Jedi Mace Windu joins the Bad Batch and Captain Rex in an attack against separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+. Clone Wars’ ‘Bad Batch’ unit getting animated Star Wars spinoff in 2021 on Disney+
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark Upcoming Clone Wars anthology is mostly TV episode retellings
‘Solo’ joins Star Wars movie library on Disney+
Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Start your pod engines! Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release is finally here
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga New Star Wars LEGO sets will interact with Skywalker Saga video game
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting
free website checkup