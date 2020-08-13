



Disney+ is reviving the Star Wars Holiday Special this Life Day season — but it won’t look quite like the infamous 1978 variety show that was so weird it hasn’t been again since except in bootleg form …

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere Nov. 17 on Disney’s subscriber-only streaming service. Reuniting Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous Life Day feast on the Wookiee homeworld Kashyyyk, the new special “will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO — playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars cobranded content can.”

Directly following the events of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

As is tradition by now, a LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is planned for release Sept. 1, but this year it has been designed in concert with the development of the Disney+ production and features holiday themed characters from the TV special. DK will also release the LEGO Star Wars Holiday sticker book. There’s also a LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game still on the way this year.

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm, is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone are executive producers.

Voice casting hasn’t been announced — but you can bet it’ll be star-studded …

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

