LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special cast coming to Disney+ on Nov. 17 includes many returning fan favorites, including Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, as well as several Star Wars: The Clone Wars vets.

Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers) will join the “Life Day” celebration that reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast.

According to Lucasfilm, “Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

In addition to announcing the Star Wars Holiday Special cast, today the streaming service also gave fans a first look at key art for the special. The Life Day holiday was first introduced in the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Maybe Lucasfilm will give us a surprise present and also unwrap that original, live-action celebration from the vault for the holidays?

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

