Kylo Ren vs. Resistance Rebels in new animated Star Wars short

The latest Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures short is now available on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel: “Kylo Ren vs. Resistance Rebels” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oX_WcRTj180







SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER: Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.' Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Become a Patron!