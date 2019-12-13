John Simm as the Master

John Simm returning as the Master in a 2021 Doctor Who audio drama

John Simm will reprise his TV Doctor Who role of the Master in a “Masterful” 2021 audio drama featuring eight incarnations of the Doctor’s “best enemy” — three of which have only ever appeared in Big Finish audio dramas.

Mark Gatiss, Alex MacQueen and Milo Parker join Sir Derek Jacobi, Eric Roberts, Geoffrey Beevers and Michelle Gomez for the 8-disc adventure, written by James Goss and planned for release in January 2021 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Master’s first appearance in Doctor Who.

John Simm’s version of the Master returning to Doctor Who

Simm first played the Master on TV in 2007 opposite David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, and most recently menaced Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth version of the heroic Time Lord in 2017’s “World Enough and Time”/”The Doctor Falls” along with conflicted Missy, the most recent incarnation played by Gomez.

“It’s a real honour to play this character: the nemesis of the Doctor,” Simm said in a statement for Big Finish. “He’s everything the Doctor is but he’s evil. And it’s been great recording with Big Finish. You don’t get bored, it’s fantastic. It’s fun. It went really quickly. And I got to work with Derek Jacobi.” 

Producer David Richardson, added: “It was all Jason Haigh-Ellery’s idea. ‘We should do a special for the 50th anniversary of the Master in 2021,’ he said, and I leapt at the chance to produce it. James Goss was the perfect choice as writer — we knew he’d offer something as entertaining as it was dark, as imaginative as it was thrilling – and he hasn’t let us down!  

“But my first port of call was securing the talents of our Masters (and Missy) — many of them had worked for us before, but for John Simm this was his Big Finish debut. They say never meet your heroes, but they’re wrong. I had one of the best days of my life in studio with Sir Derek Jacobi and John Simm, towering actors and simply two of the warmest, loveliest human beings you could ever hope to spend time with. This may be a line-up of pure, unadulterated evil — but behind every sinister smile there’s a lovely actor we’re blessed to work with!”

