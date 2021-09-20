It's happening! @jeffreycombs is back in #StarTrek! Get a sneak peek at the next episode of #StarTrekLowerDecks. pic.twitter.com/9n32frBtDr — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) September 19, 2021

He’s baaaaaaack! One of Star Trek’s most conspicuous supporting players has made his way at last to the Lower Decks animated comedy.

In the seventh episode of season 2, “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie” — dropping this Thursday on Paramount+ — two USS Cerritos junior crew members get stranded on an uninhabited planet with a sentient computer that the Federation vessel apprehended lording over a primitive civilization. This evil AI is voiced by none other than Star Trek’s man of many characters, Jeffrey Combs.

Among other Trek roles, the fan-favorite horror actor and voiceover artist once frequently recurred as the Ferengi Commerce Authority Liquidator Brunt and Vorta bureaucrat Weyoun in the spinoff series Deep Space Nine and the Andorian warrior-captain Shran in Enterprise.

Trekkers have also been trying recently to draft-cast Jeffrey Combs into the upcoming Strange New Worlds series as USS Enterprise chief medical officer Dr. Phil Boyce, a confidante for Captain Christopher Pike played by John Hoyt in the original, unaired Star Trek pilot “The Cage.”

Time will tell if this more heroic turn for Jeffrey Combs actually comes to pass …