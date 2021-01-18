‘Doctor Who’ spinoff series ‘Jago and Litefoot’ gets new life as audiobooks

It’s back through the streets of London with the devilishly daring duo of Jago and Litefoot in Series 14 of their astounding audio adventures from Big Finish Productions.

In 2010, Doctor Who’s own Henry Gordon Jago (Christopher Benjamin) and Professor George Litefoot (Trevor Baxter) from the “Talons of Weng Chiang” episode embarked on a series of brand new adventures for Big Finish Productions, solving mysteries involving paranormal and supernatural phenomena in Victorian London, with assistance from barmaid Ellie Higson (Lisa Bowerman) and the dependable Sergeant Quick (Conrad Asquith). Over seven years, they racked up a total of sixteen series plus assorted extra adventures.

In June 2021, four freshly-minted fictions for the Infernal Investigators will be released, featuring secret organizations, undercover arms of the law, fanciful parties, and a Christmas pantomime to remember. Originally scripted as full-cast audio dramas, these tales have been adapted into audiobooks, each to be performed by a single voice actor, due to the late Trevor Baxter’s passing in 2017.

The performers are Christopher Benjamin (Doctor Who, The Avengers), Lisa Bowerman (Bernice Summerfield, Casualty), Jamie Newall (Sherlock Holmes, The Eighth Doctor Adventures) and Duncan Wisbey (Torchwood, Iris Wildthyme).

“The Red Hand” by Simon Barnard and Paul Morris, adapted by Paul Morris — Returning home from their voyage to a parallel world, Jago and Litefoot find that things aren’t quite as they left them. There’s a terrifying new chief inspector, their closest friends have turned against them, and there’s something that neither of them can remember. Their only hope to understanding their strange new world lies with a shadowy organisation called the Red Hand.



“The Laughing Policeman” by Jonathan Barnes, adapted by Julian Richards — Inspector Gilhooey is used to dealing with mundane crimes, but he’s been given a new assignment, to root out enemies of the state. His investigations have led him to the Temperance Hall, where the Cotterill siblings are giving a seditious speech. However, Gilhooey discovers that the Cotterills aren’t the only disloyal duo in attendance, there are two more traitors in the crowd: traitors called Jago and Litefoot!



“The Corridors of Power” by Paul Morris, adapted by Paul Morris — In order to get closer to the truth of what’s happened to the world, Jago and Litefoot are forced to split up. While Litefoot finds himself mixing with high society, Jago has to find a way to reach his friend, as the professor is trapped in a party that seems to never end…



“A Command Performance” by Justin Richards and Julian Richards, adapted by Julian Richards — It’s time for the Christmas Day pantomime at the New Regency Theatre. Jago’s more stressed than usual. Not only has he got to deal with a packed house, messy stagehands, and peculiar acts, but there’s a VIP coming. The problem is, this particular VIP can’t possibly be coming, for one simple reason. They’re dead.