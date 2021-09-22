New Jacob Dudman audio adventures for Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors

Jacob Dudman has recorded more Big Finish Productions audio adventures as Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor, available now, and Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, coming in November.

For the first time, Big Finish’s Doctor Chronicles range is to be produced as a full-cast drama, with cinematic sound design and complete musical score. Doctor Who – The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles: Volume 2 is now available as a collector’s edition CD box set (for £22.99) or digital download (for £19.99), exclusively at www.bigfinish.com.

The cast is completed by Jo Woodcock (Tess of the D’Urbervilles, Land Girls), Nicholas Asbury (Chewing Gum, Alma’s Not Normal), Jeany Spark (Man Down, Wallander), Paul Panting (Chuggington, Bob the Builder), Laura Aikman (Master!, Gavin & Stacey), Tom Alexander (The Lone Centurion, UNIT), Ayesha Antoine (The Confessions of Dorian Grey, Holby City), Joe Barnes (Starstruck), Jacob Daniels (Class), Bethan Dixon Bate (The Third Doctor Adventures), Joe Jameson (Thunderbirds, The Paternoster Gang), Avita Jay (Dalek Universe, Stranded), Jenny Lee (Lady Christina, The Monthly Adventures), Milly Thomas (Adam Adamant Lives!, The Diary of River Song), Venice Van Someren (Stranded, The Robots) and Big Finish’s own Nicholas Briggs.

Dudman said: “In this box set, we have four really unique stories; from evolving zombies on a space station to fighting off aliens at the seaside. It’s great to revisit an era of the show where there is so much canvas to work on. The Doctor is at a crossroads in his life and so it’s interesting to see him navigate that.

“This has been my favourite box set to record so far and I think fans of both the Chronicles range and the Eleventh Doctor will have a real treat on their hands. Enjoy!”

Director Nicholas Briggs added: “It’s been so rewarding working with Jacob on these. He’s such a powerful and charismatic performer, and his Eleventh Doctor portrayal is impeccable. Producer Alfie Shaw and script editor Scott Handcock have delivered some amazing scripts that perfectly capture the voice and tone of the Eleventh Doctor and his era.”

Producer Alfie Shaw agreed: “It’s been a delight bringing these four fantastic scripts to life. Jacob is everything you could want from a leading man, and his portrayal is pitch-perfect. We’ve got a great range of stories, from a space horror to a mystery in 18th Century London, via a divided alien world and a trip to a quiet seaside town.

“Transitioning to full-cast dramas opens up the opportunity to tell stories that weren’t possible in the previous format. Going forward listeners can expect series arcs, old enemies and new friends. Growing up with Big Finish, what I loved was how it created new and exciting eras for the respective Doctors, and it’s a privilege to now be doing the same for the Eleventh Doctor.”

The Twelfth Doctor springs into action!

Due for release in November 2021, Timejacked! features Dudman’s return as the twelfth incarnation of the Time Lord. Along with new companion Keira Sanstrom, this trio of full cast audio adventures tells the tale of how the Twelfth Doctor ended up on the planet Calandra against his will, and features new faces in Holly Jackson Walters (ATA Girl, The Robots) as Time Agent Havilland and Charlie Hamblett (Killing Eve, The Secret Agent) as scientist Vetch.

The Doctor’s been timejacked! Rookie Time Agent Keira Sanstrom needs the Doctor’s help, and she’s prepared to go to extreme measures to get it. Unwillingly whisked away from St. Luke’s University, the Doctor quickly discovers that being forced off Earth is only the start of his problems…



“Flight to Calandra“ by Matt Fitton: The Doctor wants a peaceful afternoon playing guitar in his study. Keira wants the Doctor to take her from Earth to the planet Calandra. Reluctantly, the Doctor agrees. But when they arrive, Calandra isn’t how Keira remembers. Something’s gone very wrong…



“Split Second” by Lou Morgan : Oh dear. That wasn’t meant to happen.



“The Weight of History” by Lou Morgan: The Founder built their planet and their people from nothing. Their lives, and their very world, are dependent on the whims of the Founder. All praise the Founder.

Producer Alfie Shaw said: “Matt and Lou have pulled together a brilliant story for Big Finish’s first full-cast Twelfth Doctor adventure, with three cracking scripts that flow together beautifully. When it comes to reluctant travelers in the TARDIS, it’s usually one of the companions or a guest character, not the Doctor. It’s been fun to flip that dynamic and have him on the back-foot from the off.”