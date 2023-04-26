I, Claudius Reunion for Sir Derek Jacobi in Doctor Who War Master audios

Story details and cover artwork are today revealed for the forthcoming full-cast audio drama box set of The War Master, due for release in June 2023 from Big Finish Productions.



Multi-award-winning actor Sir Derek Jacobi CBE returns as the sinister Time War incarnation of the Master (first glimpsed in the 2007 Doctor Who TV episode, Utopia) in a brand-new collection of four audio adventures entitled Solitary Confinement.



The opening tale reunites Derek Jacobi with Dame Siân Phillips, his former I, Claudius co-star – the series which won them both a BAFTA in 1977 – who makes a special appearance as a wise galaxy coder called Mendrix.



Also guest starring in the box set are Jason Flemyng (Boiling Point, Save Me, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Jacob Dudman (The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, The Stranger), and Silas Carson (Doctor Who, The Gold).



Producer Scott Handcock said: “Ever since I started working with Sir Derek, I’ve been looking for an opportunity to reunite him with his I, Claudius co-star Dame Siân Phillips. I’ve been lucky enough to work with them both separately before, but I knew it would be a treat to get them together again. I just had to wait for the right script… and The Walls of Absence is a stunning piece for them both.

Dame Sian Philips by Paul Midcalf

“And it’s not the only reunion. Jason Flemyng, who’ll be no stranger to sci-fi and fantasy fans, also gets to play off against Sir Derek again in The Long Despair. Then Jacob Dudman and Silas Carson, who have both appeared alongside the War Master in previous box sets, return to play two very different parts. It’s a performance tour de force from everyone!”



The War Master: Solitary Confinement is now available to pre-order for just £24.99 (collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set + download) or £19.99 (download only), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

The Drane Institute is home to the galaxy’s most criminally deranged. Patients are kept locked away for the protection of themselves and the rest of the universe… with their most dangerous kept in active isolation.



The Master is one such convalescent. He has no memory of how he came to be there. All he knows for certain is he should be: his presence is part of a greater design.



Confiding in the institute’s staff, the Master shares stories of love and loss, madness and glory… but there’s still a final twist in the tale: one the Master’s waiting to share with his enemies.

“The Walls of Absence” by James Goss



The Code Purgers of Chift have made a fortune cleaning up the galaxy’s code: subroutines assessed, and errors repaired. So when the Master loses his mind, quite literally, there is only one place he can turn.



“The Long Despair” by Tim Foley



On the ocean world of Mehr Kee, the Master enlists the help of a captain to voyage across its seas. Their target: a beacon on a distant isle, shining across the waves. But what deadly trials await?



“The Life and Loves of Mr Alexander Bennett” by Alfie Shaw



Alexander Bennett lives a normal life. He has a job, a girlfriend, a plan for the future… and a new home assistant — Maisu — that offers all the advice he could ever need… whether he wants it or not.



“The Kicker” by Trevor Baxendale



When a member of the Temporal Inquisition arrives at the Crane Institute, they discover more to the Master’s madness than meets the eye — and his secrets now threaten them all.



The stellar cast also includes Eva Pope (Bad Girls, Coronation Street), Lois Chimimba (The Outlaws), Kae Alexander (Bad Education), and Neve McIntosh (known to Doctor Who fans as Madame Vastra).

