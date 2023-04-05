April 5: Happy First Contact Day!

11 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Star Trek: First ContactToday your feeds may still be full of apocalyptic angst, in the wake of a still-deadly pandemic that swept the globe and plunged civilization into chaos, let alone the specter of political strife at home and the Rashist devastation in Ukraine. But in another timeline, a brighter future awaits this war-torn blue planet…

In Star Trek lore, April 5 is the day, just 40 years from now, when Dr. Zefram Cochrane pilots the first successful warp ship, catching the attention of a crew of passing Vulcans and forever changing the fate of humanity by establishing peaceful first contact with an alien race.

The moment, long alluded to in Trek back story, was finally established on film in Paramount’s 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact, which featured James Cromwell as the hard-drinking rocket scientist.

If you’re looking to acquire collectibles that would make a Ferengi jealous, StarTrek.com is often celebrates with sales on merchandise across the site — be sure to check. And Star Trek Online usually gets into the spirit as well. It’s only logical.

With Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season reigniting The Next Generation fans’ passion like a trip to Risa, and new season orders recently announced for both Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks, plus a new series order for Starfleet Academy, there’s a lot to celebrate in the expansive Star Trek universe this year (even with the impending end of Discovery, which single-handedly kicked off the current Trekaissance). What other news and goodies will we get this year? Stay tuned to these hailing frequencies …

Live long and prosper. And start studying those quantum field mechanics!

Space, the final frontier …

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Star Trek: Discovery to end with delayed Season 5
Watch Trek’s new Titan take flight
Star Trek: Picard final season Star Trek: Picard – dive deep into ‘final mission’
Star Trek: Picard | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailers a real Next Generation rogues gallery
Picard Season 3 premieres Feb. 16, 2023 – watch the Star Trek Day sneak peek
Star Trek: Lower Decks Lower Decks Season 3 trailer: Just keep circling
Star Trek: Picard teaser Star Trek teases Picard’s third and final season with nostalgia trip
A Star Trek: Voyager stumble gets new life as classic cartoon
Watch the opening titles for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Star Trek: Discovery - key art Star Trek Adventures RPG expanding with Discovery Campaign Guide
Star Trek: Picard’s 3rd and final season is getting the full Next Generation cast back together
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Watch the trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

  • Springs Hosting