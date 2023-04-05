Today your feeds may still be full of apocalyptic angst, in the wake of a still-deadly pandemic that swept the globe and plunged civilization into chaos, let alone the specter of political strife at home and the Rashist devastation in Ukraine. But in another timeline, a brighter future awaits this war-torn blue planet…

In Star Trek lore, April 5 is the day, just 40 years from now, when Dr. Zefram Cochrane pilots the first successful warp ship, catching the attention of a crew of passing Vulcans and forever changing the fate of humanity by establishing peaceful first contact with an alien race.

The moment, long alluded to in Trek back story, was finally established on film in Paramount’s 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact, which featured James Cromwell as the hard-drinking rocket scientist.

If you’re looking to acquire collectibles that would make a Ferengi jealous, StarTrek.com is often celebrates with sales on merchandise across the site — be sure to check. And Star Trek Online usually gets into the spirit as well. It’s only logical.

With Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season reigniting The Next Generation fans’ passion like a trip to Risa, and new season orders recently announced for both Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks, plus a new series order for Starfleet Academy, there’s a lot to celebrate in the expansive Star Trek universe this year (even with the impending end of Discovery, which single-handedly kicked off the current Trekaissance). What other news and goodies will we get this year? Stay tuned to these hailing frequencies …

Live long and prosper. And start studying those quantum field mechanics!