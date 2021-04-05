Today your feeds may still be full of apocalyptic angst, after a deadly pandemic that swept the globe and plunged civilization into chaos lingered for over a year. But in another timeline, a brighter future awaits a war-torn world… In Star Trek lore, April 5 is the day, just 42 years from now, when Dr. Zefram Cochrane pilots the first successful warp ship, catching the attention of a crew of passing Vulcans and forever changing the fate of humanity by establishing peaceful first contact with an alien race.

The moment, long alluded to in Trek back story, was finally established on film in Paramount’s 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact, which featured James Cromwell as the hard-drinking rocket scientist.

In Star Trek Online usually gets into the spirit as well. It's only logical.

In addition to all that, StarTrek.com is also this year hosting a special First Contact Day event with “panels, livestreams, exclusive news, and more,” with surprises such as John de Lancie’s return as the omnipotent Q in Star Trek: Picard’s second season. Fascinating!

Live long and prosper. And start studying those quantum field mechanics!