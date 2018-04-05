Today your feeds may be full of apocalyptic angst, as a deadly pandemic sweeps the globe and plunges civilization into chaos. But in another timeline, a brighter future awaits a war-torn world… In Star Trek lore, April 5 is the day, just 43 years from now, when Dr. Zefram Cochrane pilots the first successful warp ship, catching the attention of a crew of passing Vulcans and forever changing the fate of humanity by establishing peaceful first contact with an alien race.

The moment, long alluded to in Trek back story, was finally established on film in Paramount’s 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact, which featured James Cromwell as the hard-drinking rocket scientist.

If you’re looking to acquire collectibles that would make a Ferengi jealous, StarTrek.com is often celebrates with sales on merchandise across the site — be sure to check. It’s only logical.

Live long and prosper. And start studying those quantum field mechanics!

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.