The 56th Annual Nebula Awards, covering 2020 creations in the genres, were presented in a virtual ceremony on June 5, 2021, hosted by writer and actress Aydrea Walden, during the 2021 Nebula Conference Online, June 4-6, 2021.

Hades is a god-like, rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s critically acclaimed titles, from the fast-paced action of Bastion to the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor.

Open to SFWA members and nonmembers alike, the Nebula Conference took place entirely online for a second year.

Martha Wells’ “Murderbot Novel” Network Effect took the 2020 Nebula Award for Best Novel. Best Game Writing, a relatively new category, went to Hades. a godlike, roguelike dungeon crawler that has taken the world by storm.

BEST NOVEL

BEST NOVELLA

Ring Shout, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom)

BEST NOVELETTE

“Two Truths and a Lie”, Sarah Pinsker (Tor.com)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Open House on Haunted Hill”, John Wiswell (Diabolical Plots)

THE ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION

A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking, T. Kingfisher (Argyll)

BEST GAME WRITING

THE RAY BRADBURY NEBULA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC PRESENTATION

The Good Place: “Whenever You’re Ready”, Michael Schur, NBC (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal)

Additional awards and honors presented:

THE SFWA DAMON KNIGHT MEMORIAL GRAND MASTER AWARD

Nalo Hopkinson

THE KATE WILHELM SOLSTICE AWARD

Jarvis Sheffield

Ben Bova (posthumous)

Rachel Caine (posthumous)

THE KEVIN J. O’DONNELL, JR. SERVICE TO SFWA AWARD

Connie Willis

2020 Nebula Award resenters joined virtually from around the country, including SFWA President Mary Robinette Kowal, SFWA Vice President Tobias S. Buckell, incoming SFWA President Jeffe Kennedy, and writers and creatives Nisi Shawl, Carrie Patel, Mallory O’Meara, Mark Oshiro, Troy L. Wiggins, and Adam Savage.

First presented in 1966, the Nebula Awards include four fiction awards, a game writing award (as of three years ago), the Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation (film and television/streaming) and the Andre Norton Award for Outstanding Young Adult Science Fiction or Fantasy Book. SFWA also administers the Kate Wilhelm Solstice Awards, the Kevin O’Donnell, Jr. Service to SFWA Award, and the Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master Award.