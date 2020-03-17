After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace’s sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in “Gone With a Trace,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, March 20, on Disney+.















