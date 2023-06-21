Fourth Doctor Adventures 2023 finale features ‘Stone Cold’ Weeping Angels tale

Don’t blink … Big Finish bids audio companion adieu …

The Fourth Doctor’s run of audio adventures for 2023 comes to a close today with the release of Angels and Demons, a collection of four stories that also bring an end to the TARDIS travels for one special companion.



Producer David Richardson said: “As we head in to the second box set of Margaret Hopwood stories, there’s something of a light arc that’s beginning to grow. Margaret (Nerys Hughes) is learning to embrace her adventures in space and time, but discovers that it comes at a cost.



“We’ve been able to play with a rather different structure to the season. In a sense, Stone Cold is the big season finale but we actually end with The Ghost of Margaret. Tim Foley’s final character piece is, of course, gorgeous and moving. So, this is a box set of contrasts and colour, of adventures and character development.”



Joining Nerys Hughes (Margaret Hopwood), Louise Jameson (Leela) and Tom Baker (the Doctor) over the four exciting adventures are Ronald Pickup (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Victor McGuire (Bread), Olivia Poulet (The Thick of It), Alastair Mackenzie (Unforgotten) and Shvorne Marks (Breeders) and Sara Powell (Holby Blue).



Doctor Who – The Fourth Doctor Adventures: Angels and Demons is now available to own for just £24.99 (collector’s edition CD box set + download), £19.99 (digital download only), or together in a bundle with the previous box set, New Frontiers, from just £39, from www.bigfinish.com.

The Wizard of Time by Roy Gill (2 parts)

It’s time for a story.

Jacob Harmer was one of the greats. His fantasy novels for children entranced a generation. But how much of their stories were fantasy and how much of them was the truth?

At last he’s ready to tell the tale of what really happened.



The Friendly Invasion by Chris Chapman (2 parts)

It’s 1943 and the village of Westbourne has been invaded… not by the enemy, but by the allies. The American troops are ‘over here’ and enjoying themselves mightily.

Except there’s someone else visiting the village. And not just the new barmaid, Margaret. Or her unusual friends, Leela and the Doctor. Something with a sinister agenda all its own.



Stone Cold by Roland Moore (4 parts)

The TARDIS lands on a rocky, volcanic planet and its crew soon find they are not alone.

A pleasure cruiser has recently crashed on this world… but survival has proved rather dangerous.

Because there’s something out on the surface snatching people away. Something made of stone. And with wings.

Don’t blink.



The Ghost of Margaret by Tim Foley (2 parts)

The journey has been long, but it’s time for Margaret to come home.

Or is it a different time entirely? Reunited with a ghost from her past, she’s finds herself in a whole new world.

The Doctor and Leela are about to discover that people don’t always leave easily…

