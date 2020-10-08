First look at Doctor Who holiday special ‘Revolution of the Daleks’

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
When we last left Doctor Who, the Time Lord had just left her homeworld of Gallifrey in ruins (again) only to be captured and imprisoned by the Judoon while her “fam” — Ryan, Yaz and Graham — made it back to Earth in another TARDIS with a few other survivors of the climactic Series 12 finale battle with the Master and his Cyberman-Time Lord abominations.

The follow-up, “Revolution of the Daleks,” is expected this holiday season, and now we have a couple first-look images from the story, which will apparently see the Earth Fam (Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh) dealing with one of the Doctor’s deadliest foes at home while the Doctor herself (Jodie Whittaker) tries to escape from her Judoon captivity:

  • Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks
  • Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks

