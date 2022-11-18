Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

More Doctor Who audio adventures with Stephen Noonan’s First Doctor

17 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Stephen Noonan
Stephen Noonan

The new era of The First Doctor Adventures continues with a brand-new box set of standalone full-cast audio dramas, due for release in February 2023 from Big Finish Productions.

After his performance in “The Outlaws,” Stephen Noonan returns as the First Doctor — the role originated by William Hartnell and later brought to life with other actors such as David Bradley.

Lauren Cornelius also reprises the role of Dodo Chaplet, as the duo explore two contrasting eras on Earth.
  
Writer Robert Ayres makes his Big Finish debut with the sinister horror tale, “The Demon Song,” set in modern-day Camden Town. Then Nicholas Briggs’ “The Incherton Incident” uncovers an alien conspiracy in a post-war seaside town… 

Stephen Noonan takes over First Doctor voice work for Big Finish audio adventures

Doctor Who — The First Doctor Adventures: The Demon Song is now available to pre-order for just £19.99 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) £16.99 (download only), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.  

Bhavnisha Parmar — best-known for playing Sonya Khan in Doctor Who — features as English teacher, Archana “Archie” Pawar. The talented ensemble cast also includes Henry Nott as demon hunter Daniel De’ath and Paksie Vernon as the alien agent, Sanderson. 

Producer Mark Wright said: “We were all bowled over by the critical response to The First Doctor Adventures: “The Outlaws,” especially the response to Stephen and Lauren’s performances as the Doctor and Dodo.  

 “It was a delight to be back in the studio creating new adventures for this era and to add further dimensions to the Doctor and Dodo’s relationship. From modern-day London and the hunt for a demon, to a post-WW2 conspiracy in the seaside town of Incherton, the Doctor might just be facing his greatest challenge…” 

All of time and space …

Tags
