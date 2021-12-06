Eve of the Daleks is the New Years Day 2022 Doctor Who special 4 hours agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail All of time and space … Paul McGann’s audio Eighth Doctor meets the Judoon, TV Doctor Who’s rhino-headed space police Doctor Who returns to Peladon with David Troughton, 2 Doctors and more Cover art and story details for Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress Doctor Who 2022 New Year’s Day special kicks off 13th Doctor’s final run Classic Doctor Who’s lost ‘Abominable Snowmen’ getting animated release in 2022 Out now: Ninth Doctor ‘Lost Warriors’ audio adventures and vinyl LP Tags13th Doctor Daleks Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker Thirteenth Doctor FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews Pueblo (CO) Local News & Events All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.