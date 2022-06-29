Eric Roberts’ Doctor Who villain the Master faces another classic foe (again)

Story details and cover artwork are today revealed for the brand-new Master! box set of bewitching full-cast audio dramas, due for release in October 2022 by Big Finish Productions.



In three hour-long episodes forming a single epic audio movie, the “movie Master” (Eric Roberts) plans a dastardly return using the technology aboard a time-travelling ship. It just so happens that his nemesis, Vienna Salvatore (Chase Masterson, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), is also there on an assignment…



To catch the menacing Time Lord before he unleashes terror, Vienna teams up with alien thief, Passion (Teri Ann Bobb-Baxter) but, on their way, they encounter the Chronovores!

Master! — Nemesis Express is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.



Also joining the incredible cast is Michelle Asante (Top Boy, Doctor Who), Justin Salinger (Hanna, Ray & Liz), Anna Savva (The Durrells, Casualty), and Esmonde Cole (Still So Awkward).

Step aboard the Kairos, a recreational cruiser which traverses the Time Vortex itself.



Vienna Salvatori is on a mission, and must make her way up the serpentine vehicle, from the crime-ridden rear segments, through the enclosed compartments of the mega-rich, all the way to front of the ship to face the man who controls it all… the Master!!

The three explosive adventures are as follows:

“Nemesis Express” by Robert Whitelock — Vienna Salvatori boards the Kairos in search of a stolen gem, and young thief Passion is hiding out and feels like the ship itself is watching her. Both women are about to be thrown together – and it’s no accident. For the ship’s Vortex drive has brought the Master back from oblivion, and he has plans for them both.



“Capture the Chronovore!” by Lizbeth Myles — Vienna and Passion pursue the Master, but to find out what he’s up to they must find a way through the ship’s classier compartments. With their weapons confiscated and champagne on ice, they’re invited to join an exclusive shooting party, hunting the Vortex’s great game – Chronovores! – and the Master is most definitely dressed for the occasion.



“Passion” by Robert Valentine — Finally reaching the head of the ship, Vienna and Passion find themselves exactly where the Master wants them. The Time Lord has more than revenge on his mind, however, and if they can’t stop him, nothing in the universe will.

Eric Roberts said: “I love playing bad guys because they’re just so unforgiving and the Master is the most unforgiving guy I’ve ever played. He’s pretty evil – he can’t help himself. Being a villain is the most fun.



“This is my favourite Doctor Who-related script so far because it’s very precise and each character is very different.



“It’s the second box set I’ve done with Chase Masterson. She’s a fantastic human, a fantastic actor and she’s fun to hang out with.”



Chase Masterson added: “Eric is the greatest. It’s been so much fun! I’ve enjoyed being back as Vienna so much and I think fans are in store for a super fun rollicking ride.



“It’s been a fantastic journey [playing Vienna]. The fandom is so lovely and enthusiastic in a way that I’ve never seen before – it’s pretty amazing. Doctor Who fans are wild!



“Vienna has been a villain in many ways but now she’s reformed which is a very cool turn in her character but she has just enough villain left in her to keep up with the Master.”