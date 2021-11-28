The Eighth Doctor Adventures will reunite Paul McGann and India Fisher in January 2022 ...

Marking 20 years of the Eighth Doctor at Big Finish, Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress is due for release in January 2022. Big Finish Productions has given us a first look at the cover art and story details:

In October 1930, Charlotte ‘Charley’ Pollard smuggled herself aboard the R101 airship, in search of adventure. She found it in the form of a Time Lord and his space/time machine. Since then, she’s ridden a Vortisaur bareback, she’s fled Cybermen aboard a star destroyer, she’s cruised the canals of future Venice, she’s dallied with the Devil himself… and still she wants more!

Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set or digital download from www.bigfinish.com.

This very special box set contains four brand new full-cast audio dramas:

“The Mummy Speaks!” by Alan Barnes — The Carnaval de Paris, 1841. Amid the sideshow tents, the Doctor and Charley discover something truly novel: an Ancient Egyptian mummy that speaks – despite being dead for more than 4,000 years! But what the mummy has to say translates into terror for the TARDIS twosome… and proclaims doom for the world entire.



“Eclipse” by Lisa McMullin — The collective noun for a swarm of moths is an eclipse. And when the chittering, nightmarish Hellstrung descend from the forest canopy of planet Pteron, they threaten to snuff out the lives of the human settlers below. Wanting to know what’s stirred up the Hellstrung, the Doctor and Charley venture deep into the woods… as darkness falls.



“The Slaying of the Writhing Mass” by Eddie Robson — The Doctor and Charley become trapped in a temporal traffic jam, caused by time tourists come to witness the pivotal event in the history of the planet Ileiko: the Slaying of the Writhing Mass, the alien entity that enslaved the Ileikans in their infancy. The legendary hero Salan killed the Mass with a single stone, setting the Ileikans free. But what was the Mass, exactly? And what if the legend was wrong?



“Heart of Orion” by Nicholas Briggs — The TARDIS intercepts a strange signal, returning the Doctor and Charley to the Garazone System – where once they had a terrifying encounter with the Cybermen, and foiled a bid to change the course of a terrible android-human war. Now, people are going missing from all over Garazone Central. The Orion War is far from over, and the Doctor and Charley have landed at the heart of it, again!

Joining Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor and India Fisher as Charlotte Pollard in these adventures is an all-star cast, including Cyril Nri (Cucumber), Rakie Ayola (The Pact), Chris Jarman (Thunderbirds Are Go) and Shiloh Coke (This Way Up). In the final episode, Michelle Livingstone reprises the character of Deeva Janson from the 2001 Doctor Who audio drama, “Sword of Orion.”