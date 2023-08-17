Springs Hosting

Game On Expo’s shift prompts earlier Kikori Con in 2024

16 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Flagstaff anime convention moves up a week to sidestep growing Phoenix gaming event

kikori con

Flagstaff anime convention Kikori Con has shifted its 2024 event to March 8-10 to avoid taking place the same weekend as Game On Expo in Phoenix, which just last weekend announced its 2024 dates would occupy the March 15-17 slot after years as a summer event.

“Recognizing the potential conflict this presents for our shared community, including attendees, vendors, and artists, we believe it is not in the best interests of our collective audience to be forced to choose between these two gatherings,” Monkey Paw Entertainment’s Kikori advisory board announced Thursday.

“While we regret any inconvenience this may cause, please understand this decision was made with the utmost consideration for our community’s best interests. We thank you for your continued support and understanding and look forward to welcoming you in 2024.”

So, Kikori Con will be one week earlier next year, March 8-10, at the Little America Hotel, 2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff.

Kikori Con 2024

When

03/08/24 - 03/10/24    
All Day
Where

Little America Hotel Flagstaff
2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, Coconino County

Event Type

Game On Expo 2024

When

03/15/24 - 03/17/24    
All Day
Where

Phoenix Convention Center
100 N. Third St., Phoenix, Arizona, 85004

Event Type

Tags
