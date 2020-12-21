Cosplayers know that a good wig can make a difference when you’re cosplaying as Rei from Evangelion or Inuyasha. This is why top cosplayers, such as Snitchery, don’t hesitate to spend as much as $400 on a good quality wig to portray their favorite characters. Snitchery, nee Eleanor Barnes, has amassed a collection of over 200 wigs, and not only does she wear them while cosplaying, but she also dons them for personal use. But while Barnes and other cosplayers are perfectly comfortable wearing full wigs, others dislike the hot and heavy feel of wearing natural or artificial hair on their heads, and are opting to dye their actual tresses instead. Coloring your hair can certainly make you cosplay-ready in an instant, but is it the best option for you? Here’s what you need to know if you’re thinking about dyeing your hair for cosplay.

Permanent dye for the best color payoff

Permanent dye offers vibrant color payoff, and it offers more variations on hues so you can accurately cosplay your chosen character. This is a good choice if you’re looking to get teal or turquoise hair like Erio Touwa from Denpa Onna to Seishun Otoko or Shino Asada from Sword Art Online II. Keep in mind that if you have very dark hair, you may have to bleach your hair several times to lighten it before applying hair dye for the best results. The combination of bleach and hair dye can be damaging to your hair and scalp, so to prevent hair from drying out, use haircare products that contain natural ingredients such as coconut oil or banana to reduce frizz, soothe scalp irritation, repair damage and split ends, and keep your hair hydrated.

Can’t commit to a color? Use temporary dye or hair chalk

Using temporary dye is a good compromise if you don’t want to sport blue or pink hair for months. To get purple hair like Major Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell, or Faye Valentine from Cowboy Bebop, you can use hair mascara, colored hairspray, semi-permanent hair dye, or hair chalk. Hair mascara washes off after one shampoo, while hair chalk and colored hairspray wash off after two to four shampoos. Meanwhile, semi-permanent dye lasts for up to a week at the most. For a more natural option, consider vegetable dye. It washes off after about 30 shampoos, but colors are limited, and are only available in dark or reddish hues. You may also want to think twice before using temporary dyes during the hot summer months, as they tend to mix with sweat, so you run the risk of staining your skin and costume if you choose these types of hair dye.

Using hair dye to enhance your look can help you commit to your character and enjoy cosplay even more. Always read and follow the directions on how to use the dye if you’re planning to DIY your hair color, but for best results, it may be best to have your hair done by a professional.