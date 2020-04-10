Star Wars Droids | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

Star Wars animated short honors heroic droids

Jayson Peters

The latest Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures short is now available on our Star Wars Kids YouTube channel

Never underestimate a droid. C-3PO and R2-D2 have shared many adventures, including meeting new friends BB-8 and D-O.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

