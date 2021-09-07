‘Doctor’s Daughter’ Jenny faces Cybermen and more

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The Doctor’s daughter Jenny is facing her father’s enemies – and one of her own – in this latest volume of full cast audio adventures from Big Finish Productions.

Due for release in November 2021, Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Still Running features the return of Georgia Tennant in the titular role, as she travels throughout the galaxies with her companion Noah (Sean Biggerstaff). Across these four brand new adventures, she runs into Dorium Maldovar (Simon Fisher-Becker), fights the Cybermen (Nicholas Briggs) and is reunited with bounty hunter Colt-5000 (Siân Phillips) in a showdown that could come with a cost… 

Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Still Running

Jenny first appeared in the 2008 Doctor Who television episode The Doctor’s Daughter, and has been played on screen and audio by Georgia Tennant (Staged) ever since. 

Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Still Running is available for pre-order as a collector’s edition box set at £24.99 and as a digital download at £19.99, exclusively from www.bigfinish.com. 

Jenny was made as a soldier but has a Time Lord’s heritage – and that Time Lord is the Doctor. Exploring the universe, Jenny found a friend – Noah, a mystery boy from nowhere.  

Together they’re ready to save planets, fight monsters, and save the day with nothing but wit and instinct – and an awful lot of running. 

Inside the Maldorvarium by Adrian Poynton 

Jenny and Noah find a priceless item up for auction at a disreputable venue – with an even less trustworthy owner. Dorium Maldovar might seem pleased to see them, but what’s his real agenda? Is Jenny here by chance, or is someone spinning a web…? 

Altered Status by Christian Brassington & Matt Fitton 

On a utopian world, the perfect society toils towards its worthy ‘Cause’. But the hard-working Suits are more than they seem, and the Department Head is something else altogether. And when Jenny and Noah scratch the surface, they find silver underneath. The Cybermen are coming… 

Calamity Jenny by John Dorney 

When Noah and Jenny mosey on into the Old West, it’s surely a coincidence that Jenny looks exactly like the town’s most notorious outlaw. But as they’ll discover, anyone who crosses ‘Calamity Jenny’ suffers an unlucky fate – and it’s usually fatal. 

Her Own Worst Enemy by Lisa McMullin 

Jenny wants bounty hunter cyborg Colt-5000 off their trail once and for all. Her plan involves cybertech founder Seavus Colt, time travel, and showing somebody the true value of their life. But the web of time can’t be pulled apart without a cost… 

Georgia Tennant said: “My favourite Who monster is the Cybermen – I did a school project on Doctor Who (unsurprisingly) when I was about 7 years old, and I specialised in the Cybermen, so her meeting them is a dream! 

“And her and Noah’s sibling relationship has developed in this series – they’ve got to know each other much better. Each has a quality the other one doesn’t have. Jenny’s a bit more reckless, and Noah’s a bit more steadfast and reliable.” 

All of time and space …

