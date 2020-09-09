Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Doctor Who’s original spinoff star returns for new audio adventures with David Warner

20 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Doctor Who: The New Adventures of Bernice Summerfield Volume 6

Lisa Bowerman and David Warner star in a brand new series of full-cast audio adventures for Benny and the Unbound Doctor, available now on collector’s edition CD and download.

The Doctor is heading back to Gallifrey, but he’s not the one the Time Lords are expecting… 

Time-travelling archaeologist Bernice Summerfield has brought a Doctor from the Unbound universe into this one. And there may be trouble (and trials) ahead.

The four stories are:  

  • “Have I Told You Lately?” by Tim Foley – Bernice and the Doctor find themselves lost in the dark with the only clue to their surroundings a mysterious voice. 
  • “The Undying Truth” by J A Prentice – A mysterious mission has discovered a body, one that should never be found. Can the Undying really be dead after all? 
  • “Inertia” by James Goss – A remote island on a dull world. Some boring natives, some uninteresting ruins. Can two time travellers manage to do nothing for a month? 
  • “Gallifrey” by Guy Adams & AK Benedict – The Doctor has come home. But he doesn’t belong here. And Bernice thinks there’s something very wrong with Gallifrey. 

Writer and producer James Goss said: “The New Adventures of Bernice Summerfield Volume 6 is a series of four stories all about communication, or failures to communicate. If that sounds boring and worthy, it’s really not – it’s a huge amount of fun leading up to a massive amount of drama!” 

“The finale is set on Gallifrey. And it’s a proper little epic. Something’s very wrong on the Doctor’s home planet and only two outsiders can work out what it is.” 

Actor Lisa Bowerman said: “This series is actually quite a good springboard because it’s the first time we’ve started exploring being in the Doctor’s ‘wrong’ universe. It gives the scripts a different tone.  

“It’s a version of the Doctor we know but Benny doesn’t necessarily recognise. I think the fact she doesn’t recognise what he’s turning into (because he’s uncomfortable where he is) gives it a whole new angle, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

Bernice Summerfield was introduced as a companion to the Seventh Doctor in Paul Cornell’s 1992 Doctor Who “New Adventures” novel, Love and War, published by Virgin. Bowerman has been playing Professor Bernice Summerfield at Big Finish since 1998, with the debut story entitled Oh No It Isn’t! 

Joining Bowerman and Warner in this exciting box set of adventures are Seán Carlsen (as fan favourite, Narvin), Rosie Day (as Arn) and Dame Siân Phillips (as the Inquisitor).   

All of time and space …

