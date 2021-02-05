New details on Doctor Who’s Lone Centurion audio spinoff

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The Lone Centurion – Volume One

It’s into the Colosseum and after the Pandorica for Rory Williams in The Lone Centurion – Volume One: Rome, due for release in April 2021 from Big Finish Productions. Cover artwork and story details are today revealed for this first volume of full-cast audio dramas that sees the centurion from Leadworth face emperors, assassins and certain death – if only he wasn’t immortal. 

As previously announced, Arthur Darvill returns to reprise the character he first played on television in the 2010 Doctor Who story, “The Eleventh Hour,” in a brand-new series of spinoff adventures taking Rory all over the world.  

The Lone Centurion – Volume One: Rome is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD (at £19.99) or digital download (at £16.99), at www.bigfinish.com

Legend tells of the Lone Centurion – a mysterious figure dressed as a Roman soldier who stood guard over the Pandorica, warning off those who would attempt to open it; a constant warrior whose story appeared in the folk history of a dozen civilizations.  

Only… he seems to have misplaced it. 

Traveling to Rome in search of the Pandorica, Rory finds himself forced to perform as a gladiator in the Colosseum… where he attracts the attention of the Imperial household. 

These three heroic adventures in ancient times are as follows: 

“Gladiator” by David Llewellyn — Kidnapped, Rory is taken to Rome and thrown into the arena, where his hapless inability to die brings him to the attention of the Emperor. 

“The Unwilling Assassin” by Sarah Ward — The Roman Empire has a new official assassin. Lethal, cunning, and utterly unsuited to the job. Can Rory Williams succeed at assassination without actually killing anyone? 

“I, Rorius” by Jacqueline Rayner — Drowning in a sea of plots and conspiracies, Rory just wants his life back. But in Ancient Rome, people don’t retire, they die. And that’s a bit difficult when you’re immortal. 

Plus, The Lone Centurion – Volume Two is due for release in July 2022 and is currently available to pre-order as a collector's edition box set and as a digital download.

