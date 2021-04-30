Arthur Darvill’s Rory the Roman is back in July 2022, and this time he’s in the court of King Arthur as a knight of the Round Table!

Featuring all the classic Camelot characters, this second volume of the audio adventures of the centurion from Leadworth is full of daring quests and wizard’s prophecies, all whilst he keeps one eye on his Pandorica …

Following this month’s release of Volume One: Rome, this upcoming second volume of full-cast audio adventures finds Doctor Who’s Rory Williams in the court of King Arthur, where wizardry and quests await him, all whilst he protects the Pandorica. This box set also features Hugh Skinner (W1A, Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again) as Sir Lancelot, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Devs, The War Master) as Queen Guinevere, Sam Stafford (The Box of Delights, Philip Hinchcliffe Presents) as King Arthur and Richard Clifford (It’s A Sin, The Crown) as Merlin.

The cast is rounded out by Barnaby Edwards (Gallifrey, Sherlock Holmes), Rosie Baker (Torchwood, The Sixth Doctor Adventures), Harley Viveash (The Robots, Cicero), Maanuv Thiara (Line of Duty), Henry Nott (The War Master, Cicero) and Tom Alexander (UNIT, The Eighth Doctor Adventures).

The Lone Centurion – Volume Two: Camelot is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD or digital download at www.bigfinish.com.

Rory Williams – the Lone Centurion. A man trapped in a body not his own and stranded in history. His one job is to guard the Pandorica, the tomb of his fiancée. But life gets in the way, even when you’re immortal.



“The Once and Future Nurse” by Alfie Shaw — Camelot is in trouble. Lancelot is wounded and Merlin warns that dark times are ahead. The wizard’s convinced the solution lies in the mythical Pandorica. Meanwhile, Lancelot owes his life to a humble servant named Rory.



“The Glowing Warrior” by Tim Foley — Arise Sir Rory! Every new knight must embark upon a quest, and soon Sir Rory (and his noble squire Lancelot) head out to solve the mystery of the Glowing Knight and save a damsel in distress. But are they walking into a trap?



“The Last King of Camelot” by Kate Thorman — Camelot is under attack. Arthur and Guinevere have fled and Merlin’s direst prophecies have come true. Can Rory prevail before the kingdom falls?

Hugh Skinner

Director and producer Scott Handcock said: “It was lovely reintroducing Rory to the Doctor Who universe in the first volume of The Lone Centurion and now we follow the character a few centuries on to his adventures in Camelot. It’s a brilliant backdrop for an alternative-timeline universe. We get to play with the legend of King Arthur and have assembled a brilliant supporting cast alongside our other Arthur (Darvill) including Sam Stafford, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Richard Clifford and a scene-stealing performance from Hugh Skinner as Lancelot!”