Colin Baker as the Sixth Doctor

“Do I have the right?” What if the Fourth Doctor had answered this question on Skaro and destroyed the Daleks once and for all? Find out in a new series of full-cast audio dramas, beginning with Doctor of War – Genesis, due for release in April 2022 from Big Finish Productions.

Colin Baker stars as an unexpected incarnation of the War Doctor – the Warrior. As he encounters familiar faces from his past, and future – Romana (Rebecca Night), the Master (Geoffrey Beevers), and Peri (Nicola Bryant) – this newly battle-ready Time Lord faces new challenges never seen before.



Doctor Who Unbound: Doctor of War – Genesis is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD plus download or a digital download from www.bigfinish.com.

Times have changed. A choice was made and the universe diverged. And now all of history is at war.



One man stands at the centre of it all. But whose side is he on? Is he with the angels? Or the demons? And does anyone even know which is which?



He was a Doctor once, but now he is Doctor no more. He is the Warrior. The Doctor of War.

The three stories in this exclusive box set are:

“Dust Devil” by John Dorney — The TARDIS crew are on the run, pursued by an unstoppable force. But who is hunting them? And why? Will they find the answers on Aridius? Or just more questions?



“Aftershocks” by Lou Morgan — The ripples are spreading out. The Warrior is on trial. Or is he? No-one’s willing to tell him his crime so how can he know if he’s guilty? And who is trying him anyway?



“The Difference Office” by James Kettle — The Warrior is President of the Time Lords… and suffering from visions. Is he the right man to combat an invasion? Because there’s someone out there in the wilderness of Gallifrey. Someone with the Warrior’s face. And he’s heading for the Capitol.



Producer David Richardson said: “Doctor Who Unbound remains a very popular range in our back catalogue. It’s been almost 15 years since the last release in the series – in fact Masters of War was just being finished off when I joined Big Finish.

“So here we are in 2022, and Doctor Who Unbound not only gets its own relaunch but as a miniseries too – stepping through the multiverse to a different timeline where the Time War started earlier in the Doctor’s life, and a different incarnation of the War Doctor was triggered. Here the Doctor’s life changes forever during Genesis of the Daleks – and his future takes a very different track.”



Doctor of War – Genesis is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD (for just £19.99) or a digital download (for just £16.99) exclusively from the Big Finish website.



The second volume within this series, Doctor of War – Destiny, is set to be released in September 2022. Big Finish listeners can save money by pre-ordering both box sets together in a bundle for £38 (as a CD edition) or £33 (as a digital download).