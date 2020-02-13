Twelfth Doctor Chronicles come to Big Finish

The Twelfth Doctor Chronicles (Big Finish Productions)

Big Finish Productions is planning new Doctor Who audio adventures in the era of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, starring actor and impressionist Jacob Dudman.

He’s joined by Samuel Anderson and Ingrid Oliver, reprising their TV roles as Danny Pink and Petronella Osgood, respectively.

The new Twelfth Doctor Chronicles boxed set was released Feb. 13, 2020, and includes four stories, the first to be announced being “The Charge of the Night Brigade” written by David Llewellyn:

The Doctor finds himself in the Crimean War in 1855. There’s a strange sickness stalking the streets of Balaklava and it’s up to the Doctor and Mary Seacole to put a stop to it.

“I am huge fan of the Twelfth Doctor and a chance to create new adventures for him is utterly thrilling,” said New Series Doctor Who Chronicles producer Alfie Shaw. “I continue to marvel at the seemingly endless talent of Jacob Dudman and am overjoyed to get the chance to work with him on a boxset. We’ve got four fabulous stories from amazing writers and the Doctor will be joined by some familiar faces along the way. As to who they might be and what they’ll get up to, well, that’s for another day…”.

More about the stories in the Twelfth Doctor Chronicles:

“Charge of the Night Brigade” by David Llewellyn: In the rat-infested camps of the Crimea, Mary Seacole offers a vital service to the beleaguered troops, serving up rice pudding and treating the wounded at her ‘British Hotel’. Mary’s no-nonsense attitude is tested by the Doctor’s arrival. Together, they must deal with a strange infection not of this Earth…

“War Wounds” by Mark Wright: When Danny Pink finds the TARDIS door open in a Coal Hill storeroom, he can’t help wondering about Clara’s double life and the truth about the Doctor. But he gets much more than he bargained for. Stuck amid an alien war, can Danny and the Doctor stop arguing long enough to make it out alive?

“Distant Voices” by Lizbeth Myles: Cameron is haunted by strange voices. As she gets on with her job conducting tours around Rochester Castle, she hopes that they’ll just go away. Fortunately for Cameron, the Doctor has joined the tour. He hears the voices too, and he knows what they mean. Time itself is starting to fracture…

“Field Trip” by Una McCormack: Osgood gets an offer she can’t resist when the Doctor drops in – her first flight in the TARDIS! The Doctor is calling on Osgood’s expertise to stop an invasion, but what begins as a fact-finding mission quickly becomes something for more dangerous. Osgood’s intergalactic field trip is about to get very hands-on!

This isn’t the first time that Jacob Dudman has taken on the mantle of the Twelfth Doctor — you can also hear his uncanny portrayal in “Doctor Who Short Trip: Dead Media.”

Plus, the Eleventh Doctor and the Twelfth Doctor will be meeting in May 2020, in “Short Trip Regeneration Impossible,” coming May 2020.

Performer Jacob Dudman (courtesy Big Finish Productions)

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.