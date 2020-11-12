More 1970s Doctor Who action on audio in 2021

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some classic Jon Pertwee-era Doctor Who, Big Finish Productions may have the cure.

As exclusively revealed in Doctor Who Magazine issue 558, the Third Doctor is returning on audio in May 2021, and he’s going to be reunited with some old friends. Think frilly shirts, velvet smoking jackets, UNIT soldiers, and memorable companions as “The Third Doctor Adventures” sends you back in time to the 1970s via the magic of full-cast audio drama.

Tim Treloar (as the Third Doctor) is joined by Jon Culshaw (as Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart), Daisy Ashford (as Dr Liz Shaw) and Sadie Miller (as Sarah Jane Smith) in two brand-new adventures due for release next year.

Expect epic UNIT action-adventure and classic “base under siege tension” in a brace of brand-new full-cast audio dramas based on two periods of the Jon Pertwee Doctor Who era previously unexplored by Big Finish.  

Tim Treloar once again steps into the shoes and velvet jacket of the Third Doctor, accompanied for this latest volume by Jon Culshaw as the Brigadier, Daisy Ashford as Liz Shaw, and Sadie Miller as Sarah Jane Smith.  

Doctor Who: The Third Doctor Adventures Volume 7 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set or as a digital download from the Big Finish website.

This four-disc box set features two fantastic four-part adventures:  

  • “The Unzal Incursion” by Mark Wright 
  • “The Gulf” by Tim Foley  

Producer David Richardson said: “We return to two much-loved eras for the first time in this volume. ‘The Unzal Incursion’ takes us to Season 7; that gritty, Earth-based time when the Doctor was struggling to get used to his exile and settling into a new life at UNIT with Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart and Liz Shaw.  

“Then in ‘The Gulf’ we’re in Season 11, as the Doctor is traveling the universe with Sarah Jane Smith and experiencing its wonders. And this story is set on a very wondrous world indeed…” 

Script Editor John Dorney added: “’The Unzal Incursion’ is a very authentic Season 7 style story throwing the Doctor, Liz, the Brigadier and UNIT into a strange training program and its effects. It’s action-packed, with the complex web of betrayal of something like “The Ambassadors of Death,” and even shares the same opening sting! Writer Mark Wright absolutely nails the tone from the get-go. 

“’The Gulf’, by contrast, is set on a water world and takes us into Season 11 territory, with the Doctor and Sarah Jane finding themselves amongst artists on an isolated station where suspicious happenings are underway. It’s a dark story with tragic undercurrents – quite literally in fact!  

“Both stories open up new eras for The Third Doctor Adventures, with a new tone and style that replicates those classic seasons perfectly.”

