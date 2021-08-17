Back in time for Doctor Who: The Early Adventures: After the Daleks and a new Dodo…

Released today, Doctor Who – The Early Adventures: After the Daleks explores what happens in the aftermath of 1964 television episode The Dalek Invasion of Earth, with Carole Ann Ford reprising her original role as classic companion Susan Foreman and Lucy Briers (Pride and Prejudice, Emma) steps into her mother Ann Davies’ shoes as Jenny Chaplin, one of the London residents caught up in the chaos.





The Dalek Invasion of Earth is over, but there’s still so much left to do. Susan is trying to help rebuild society as best she can, but some people don’t see it as a chance to restore what was lost. Some people see it as a chance to claim power for themselves.

It’s not just human survivors that Susan has to worry about. Unbeknownst to her, a lone Dalek survives. A lone Dalek with a single purpose –to reclaim the Earth!

The cast is completed by Sean Biggerstaff (Harry Potter, Jenny the Doctor’s Daughter), Oli Higginson (Bridgerton, The Pursuit of Love), Jonathan Guy Lewis (London’s Burning, Coronation Street) and Nicholas Briggs as the Daleks.

Also released today is Doctor Who – The Early Adventures: The Secrets of Det-Sen, as this adventure uncovers the events preceding The Abominable Snowmen, originally broadcast in 1967. For the first time on audio, Lauren Cornelius takes on the iconic role of Dodo Chaplet, alongside Peter Purves in the dual roles of the First Doctor and Steven Taylor.

When the Doctor, Steven and Dodo arrive in the Himalayas, they have no idea that they are about to set off a chain of events that will haunt the Doctor throughout his many lives. Joining a pilgrimage to the nearby Det-Sen monastery, the travellers discover everything isn’t as it seems. As the situation grows increasingly dire, they will have to uncover the secrets of Det-Sen before it’s too late.

And with the cast completed by Jeremy Ang Jones (Cicero: The Crossroads, Torchwood), Paul Courtenay Hyu (ATA Girl, Doctor Who), Kerry Gooderson (Torchwood, Vienna) and Jamie Zubairi (Dark Shadows, Cucumber).

Producer Alfie Shaw said: “Reading these scripts was like uncovering two lost stories from the 1960s. We had to use very modern techniques (all together now – home recording!) for The Secrets of Det-Sen, but due to the great cast and director, as well as Toby Hrycek-Robinson working his magic on sound design and music, it evokes the 60s perfectly.”

Both Doctor Who – The Early Adventures: After the Daleks and Doctor Who – The Early Adventures: The Secrets of Det-Sen are now available as collector’s edition CDs (at £14.99 each) and as digital downloads (at £12.99 each), exclusively from the Big Finish website at www.bigfinish.com.