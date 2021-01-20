Doctor Who teases ‘Return of the Cybermen’ revamp

"Who are they" "The Cybermen, of course!" 🤖 🎧



Tune into an audio extract of @BigFinish's 'Return of the Cybermen', coming March 2021 ➡️ https://t.co/zYWocD6gvI pic.twitter.com/qQ21aJpEXB — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 20, 2021

This March, Big Finish Productions is adapting the original script for what became 1975’s Doctor Who TV story “Revenge of the Cybermen” as “Return of the Cybermen,” a full-cast audio drama starring Tom Baker reprising his role as the Fourth Doctor and Sadie Miller standing in for her late mother Elisabeth Sladen as stalwart companion Sarah Jane Smith. (Christopher Naylor steps in for the late Ian Marter as U.N.I.T. physician Harry Sullivan.)

Today, the BBC released a teaser for the revamped story, which is available for digital or CD pre-order from Big Finish. You can check it out here.