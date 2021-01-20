Return of the Cybermen

Doctor Who teases ‘Return of the Cybermen’ revamp

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
This March, Big Finish Productions is adapting the original script for what became 1975’s Doctor Who TV story “Revenge of the Cybermen” as “Return of the Cybermen,” a full-cast audio drama starring Tom Baker reprising his role as the Fourth Doctor and Sadie Miller standing in for her late mother Elisabeth Sladen as stalwart companion Sarah Jane Smith. (Christopher Naylor steps in for the late Ian Marter as U.N.I.T. physician Harry Sullivan.)

Today, the BBC released a teaser for the revamped story, which is available for digital or CD pre-order from Big Finish. You can check it out here.

