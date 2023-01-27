More Doctor Who spinoff Paternoster Gang audio adventures afoot

Everybody’s favorite Victorian crime-fighting misfits return in a brand-new audio series of the Doctor Who spin-off, The Paternoster Gang, from Big Finish Productions.

The Victorian sleuths created by former Doctor Who TV showrunner Steven Moffat will return in a brand-new series of The Paternoster Gang! The crime-fighting trio investigate mysterious trespassers across four full-cast audio box sets.

Neve McIntosh stars as the Silurian detective Madame Vastra, alongside Catrin Stewart (as Vastra’s human wife, Jenny) and Dan Starkey (as the Sontaran butler, Strax).

First introduced in Steven Moffat’s 2011 TV episode “A Good Man Goes to War,” the popular characters star in four box sets, with the first due for release in October 2023.

The intergalactic investigators have new mysteries to uncover but somehow they all seem to have something in common. Who, or what, are the Trespassers?

The Paternoster Gang: Trespassers 1 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or as a digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Producer David Richardson said: “They’re back! I love this series – it just puts a huge smile on my face. What a joy to have Neve, Catrin and Dan back recording a whole new saga for the gang, beginning with a trio of escapist and witty scripts featuring an array of colourful characters. Simply put: 180 minutes of happiness!”