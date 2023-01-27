More Doctor Who spinoff Paternoster Gang audio adventures afoot

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Doctor Who Big Finish Paternoster Gang
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Everybody’s favorite Victorian crime-fighting misfits return in a brand-new audio series of the Doctor Who spin-off, The Paternoster Gang, from Big Finish Productions.

The Victorian sleuths created by former Doctor Who TV showrunner Steven Moffat will return in a brand-new series of The Paternoster Gang! The crime-fighting trio investigate mysterious trespassers across four full-cast audio box sets.

Neve McIntosh stars as the Silurian detective Madame Vastra, alongside Catrin Stewart (as Vastra’s human wife, Jenny) and Dan Starkey (as the Sontaran butler, Strax).

First introduced in Steven Moffat’s 2011 TV episode “A Good Man Goes to War,” the popular characters star in four box sets, with the first due for release in October 2023. 

The intergalactic investigators have new mysteries to uncover but somehow they all seem to have something in common. Who, or what, are the Trespassers? 

The Paternoster Gang: Trespassers 1 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or as a digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com

 Producer David Richardson said: “They’re back! I love this series – it just puts a huge smile on my face. What a joy to have Neve, Catrin and Dan back recording a whole new saga for the gang, beginning with a trio of escapist and witty scripts featuring an array of colourful characters. Simply put: 180 minutes of happiness!” 

All of time and space …

Third Doctor’s 3rd season coming to Doctor Who Blu-ray collection
Doctor Who and the Ark Tom Baker audio drama reimagines classic Doctor Who’s Ark in Space from original TV script
Doctor Who David Tennant Fourteenth Doctor Specials Doctor Who Christmas trailer teases 2023 60th anniversary specials
Doctor Who: The Return of Jo Jones A Third Doctor Adventures reunion from Big Finish
Doctor Who: Conflicts of Interest Rogue One actor, Borg Queen bring ‘Star’ power in 2023 Peter Davison Doctor Who audio dramas
Ninth Doctor Adventures Ninth Doctor audio adventures continue in February 2023
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
free website checkup
Create Your Own Dragonlance D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild