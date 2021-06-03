It’s 50 years since the Doctor first set foot on the planet Peladon in Doctor Who, and the planet awaits adventure once more in January 2022.

Journey to Peladon, member world of the Galactic Federation and home to intrigue and adventure. With each passing generation, the toll of industrial exploitation and deadly political games is taking its toll on the planet.

David Troughton

Set in different moments across Peladon’s timeline, four brand-new full-cast audio adventures from Big Finish Productions will let listeners explore the past, present and future of this mineral-rich planet from different points of view.

In the box set opener, David Troughton (the son of Second Doctor Patrick Troughton) returns to the role of King Peladon, 50 years after he first appeared in the 1972 Third Doctor adventure “The Curse of Peladon.” Big Finish says arious time travelers also turn up across these tales – and some of them have very familiar faces…

The four epic episodes are as follows:

“The Ordeal of Peladon” by Jonathan Barnes & Robert Valentine

“The Poison of Peladon” by Lizzie Hopley

“The Death of Peladon” by Mark Wright

“The Truth of Peladon” by Tim Foley

Producer David Richardson said: “Fifty years of Peladon … that’s something to celebrate. I loved the Peladon stories on TV: they were such a complete storytelling world created by Brian Hayles, full of a whole galaxy of alien races. It was, if you will, an alien Game of Thrones many decades ahead of its time. And so we return there in January 2022, to meet King Peladon again… and then journey through the generations to discover what happened to the planet, the alien races and the Galactic Federation. It’s a huge tapestry – and one that will feature many familiar friends, foes and heroes.”

Big Finish also returned to Peladon in 2008’s Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison) audio story “The Bride of Peladon.”

“It’s a long time since I played King Peladon, but the nice thing about this script is that there are a lot of elements of who he was then in the older man – they carried on certain characteristics, his naivety and basic wanting to be loved by everyone,” David Troughton said. “It was a pleasure to do.”

Doctor Who – Peladon is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set (on CD at £24.99) or a digital download (at £19.99), exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Big Finish has been producing Doctor Who audios since 1999, starring Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and John Hurt.

David Troughton is an actor best known for his many roles on British television, including Dr Bob Buzzard in A Very Peculiar Practice, Ricky Hansen in New Tricks and King Peladon in Doctor Who, the latter of which he has played on audio for Big Finish since 2009. He is also the son of Patrick Troughton, who played the Second Doctor in the television series Doctor Who.

Actor Barnaby Kay makes his directing debut at Big Finish with this box set. He is a versatile stage, screen and radio actor who will be familiar to Doctor Who viewers as Heidl in “The Girl Who Died.”